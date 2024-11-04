Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

National Assembly reviews development plans, sets future economic agenda

November 04, 2024 - 08:22
The Monday session will discuss a series of critical issues, focusing on reviewing the nation's economic and social development for 2024, setting forth strategies for 2025, and examining constitutional and legal implementations.

 

At the session. VNA/VNS Photo

 HÀ NỘI  During its eighth session on Monday, the 15th National Assembly is scheduled to engage in extensive discussions on a series of critical issues, focusing on reviewing the nation's economic and social development for 2024, setting forth strategies for 2025, and examining constitutional and legal implementations.

The session will also address adjustments to the national land use plan through 2050 and considered further state investments in the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (VCB).

This session will be broadcast live on television and radio.

According to the government's report, the socio-economic landscape has shown progressive improvement month-on-month and quarter-on-quarter, achieving significant results in the first nine months that surpassed previous years across various sectors.

The estimated annual GDP growth is anticipated to reach between 6.8 and 7 per cent, exceeding the National Assembly's target of 6 to 6.5 per cent. Highlights from the report also included a 3.88 per cent rise in the average consumer price index and state budget revenues achieving over 85 per cent of the annual estimate, marking a 17.9 per cent increase compared to the corresponding period last year.

The report further noted a positive shift in the economic structure towards a digital economy, green economy, and an increased share in the industrial, construction, and services sectors, while the proportion of the agricultural sector reduced.

For the year 2025, the government has prioritised stimulating economic growth, continuing to refresh traditional growth drivers and robustly promoting new ones. It plans an accelerated disbursement of public investment funds from the outset of the year, particularly for major national programmes and projects, while maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, and ensuring major economic balances.

Additionally, the government aims to achieve a significant breakthrough in institutional development, adopting a dual approach of "rigorous management and developmental facilitation." This includes maximising developmental resources, creating new spaces for growth, focusing on developing high-quality human resources, and continuing comprehensive reforms in education and training.

The cultural development and enhancement of material, spiritual, and health standards for the populace are also high on the agenda.

The Economic Committee of the National Assembly, largely in agreement with the government's directions and objectives, recommended that the government maintain a close watch on global economic and political developments and the policy responses of major economies and principal trade and investment partners. It also advised monitoring price movements, inflation trends, and interest rate adjustments to proactively implement appropriate measures.

Furthermore, the committee called for ongoing economic restructuring and innovation in the growth model; seizing maximum opportunities in the digital economy; enhancing labour quality and social labour productivity; fostering the development and application of science and technology; and promoting an effective economic structure, green economy, circular economy, knowledge economy, e-commerce, and new efficient business models. It also emphasised the importance of robust innovation in the construction, completion, and enforcement of laws. VNS

