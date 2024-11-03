Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Prime Minister to attend 8th Greater Mekong Subregion Summit

November 03, 2024 - 21:29
The participation of the 8th Greater Mekong Subregion Summit was made at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

 

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính will lead a high-level delegation to the 8th Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Summit in Kunming, China’s Yunnan province, from November 5 to 8, at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

On this occasion, the PM will also attend the 10th Ayeyawady - Chao Phraya - Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit and the 11th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Việt Nam Cooperation Summit. He will also engage in working sessions in China. – VNS

