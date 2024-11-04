Việt Nam, Japan step up defence friendship, cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Defence Minister, Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phạm Hoài Nam hosted a delegation of officers from the Ministry of Defence, the Self-Defence Forces, and the Sasakawa Peace Foundation (SPF) of Japan, in Hà Nội on Monday.

The Vietnamese official spoke highly of the close coordination of the Japanese Ministry of Defence and the SPF with the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence in implementing the exchange programme between Vietnamese and Japanese field-grade officers over the past seven years, saying that the activity has contributed to strengthening the friendship, cooperation, mutual understanding, and trust between officers of the ministries, the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) and the Japan Self-Defence Forces (JSDF) in particular, and between the two peoples in general.

Nam highly valued the principles and objectives of the SPF, especially its contributions to sustainable social development; active support for countries in the region, including Việt Nam, in fostering international connection, exchange, and cooperation; and assistance in building schools for children in remote and ethnic minority areas, as well as providing prosthetic limbs and wheelchairs for people with disabilities.

Việt Nam attaches importance to strengthening exchanges and cooperation between organisations and associations, considering this an effective channel of cooperation for the benefit of the two peoples, he stressed, expressing his hope that the SPF will continue to foster cooperation and support Việt Nam in terms of education, health care, environment, and human resources training, particularly in humanitarian activities such as assisting people with disabilities, war veterans, and victims of Agent Orange.

Defence cooperation between the two sides has been promoted in many areas, achieving significant progress, Nam said, adding that they proactively support each other at multilateral defence forums, especially within the framework of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) Plus.

With diverse activities, the exchange programme between Vietnamese and Japanese field-grade officers, initiated and supported by the SPF, has helped officers from both countries gain a better understanding of the culture of the two countries, creating favourable conditions for cooperative activities, Nam said.

He affirmed that the Vietnamese ministry supports and will continue to facilitate the effective implementation of the programme.

Major General Aoi Kei from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF), who led the delegation, said he hopes the cooperative relationship between the two sides will be increasingly strengthened, especially in the fields of defence and security.

He expressed his belief that this year’s exchange programme will contribute to strengthening the solidarity, friendship and cooperation between officers and soldiers of the two ministries, and between the VPA and the JSDF. — VNA/VNS