PM meets Vietnamese citizens in China’s Yunnan Province

YUNNAN — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday met representatives of the Vietnamese Consulate General in Kunming city, China’s Yunnan Province, and the Vietnamese community there.

The meeting took place as part of his ongoing trip to China to attend the eighth Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Summit, the 10th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit, and the 11th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Việt Nam Cooperation Summit, and hold bilateral activities in the neighbouring country.

The leader underlined the close ties between Yunnan and its Vietnamese neighbours of Lào Cai, Điện Biên, Lai Châu, and Hà Giang, saying they all hold important positions and roles in advancing Việt Nam-China relations, particularly in realising the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and the Việt Nam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

Reviewing the progress in the bilateral relationship, the PM said it is an objective requirement, a strategic choice, and a top priority, and emphasised the “camaraderie plus brotherhood” between the two countries.

Chính noted his hope that the Vietnamese community there will always treasure, preserve, consolidate, and strengthen the good relationship, especially in the context of building the Việt Nam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

He thanked the Chinese Party, State, and people for promoting the relationship, as well as supporting the Vietnamese community there.

Briefing the overseas Vietnamese on the situation at home, the leader urged them to carry forward solidarity, preserve traditional culture, abide by the host country’s law, and contribute more to the homeland, development in the two nations, and the Việt Nam-China ties.

About 4,000 Vietnamese are working and living in Yunnan. They raised US$5,000 in support of victims of the recent flooding at home.

The same day, the PM attended a Vietnamese culture-tourism festival in Kunming, part of activities towards the 75th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties and the "Year of Việt Nam-China Humanistic Exchange" in 2025.

There, he visited a photo exhibition featuring Việt Nam's heritage, culture, and tourism, and enjoyed an art programme by Vietnamese and Chinese artists, honouring the solidarity and friendship between the two countries. — VNA/VNS