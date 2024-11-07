PM Chính proposes six key areas to drive ACMECS forward

KUNMING – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính reaffirmed Việt Nam's commitment to proactively and creatively participating in the development of the Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS), striving to build a strong ACMECS for a united, diverse and uniformly developed Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

He suggested six proposals to drive ACMECS forward in the future.

The PM was speaking at the 10th ACMECS Summit, themed "Towards Seamless Connectivity for Mekong Sub-regional Integration," held on Thursday in Kunming, Yunnan Province, China.

At the invitation of his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone, the Chair of the Summit, Prime Minister Chính led a high-level delegation to the event.

During the summit, leaders from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Việt Nam emphasised ACMECS’s vital role in narrowing development gaps, promoting connectivity within the ASEAN, and advancing the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The leaders welcomed the significant progress made in implementing the ACMECS Master Plan for 2019-2023, particularly in trade and investment cooperation, tourism, support for small and medium-sized enterprises and human resource development.

They also commended positive outcomes in ACMECS’s collaboration with development partners, the establishment of the ACMECS Development Fund, and the interim secretariat.

The leaders acknowledged that to effectively address unpredictable challenges and seize new opportunities, they must pursue balanced, inclusive and sustainable development while enhancing cooperation with other Mekong sub-regional mechanisms. Their vision is to build an ACMECS Community characterised by “Solidarity, Strength and Sustainability”.

ACMECS will continue to promote collaboration in transport connectivity, the development of digital infrastructure and trade facilitation to transform the Mekong sub-region into a regional logistics hub.

Additionally, high priority will be placed on developing high-quality human resources, digital transformation and green transition.

This summit highlighted the importance of Mekong water resource cooperation. The five nations agreed to strengthen transboundary water management, particularly through coordination with the Mekong River Commission, sharing hydrological data and establishing an early disaster warning system.

The summit concluded with the adoption of a concept document on water resource management in the Mekong sub-region, aimed at enhancing strategic coordination among member countries in addressing both short-term and long-term challenges.

At the summit, PM Chính emphasised the central role of ACMECS in Mekong sub-regional cooperation as an integral component of the ASEAN Community, serving as a gateway connecting ASEAN with Northeast Asia and Southeast Asia, and as a bridge between the Pacific and Indian Oceans.

He stated that the world is entering an era of innovation. This is the moment for ACMECS to embrace a new mission of building a unified, strong and sustainable Mekong community.

ACMECS cooperation in the coming period requires a shared aspiration, vision, determination, voice and joint action. In this spirit, PM Chính proposed six key areas for breakthrough cooperation in the next phase:

Firstly, ACMECS cooperation needs an action-oriented mindset to ensure seamless integration from strategy formulation to practical implementation. Cooperation plans and programmes should be substantive, focused, highly feasible and match resource mobilisation capabilities.

PM Chính announced that Việt Nam would contribute US$10 million to the ACMECS Development Fund.

Secondly, ACMECS cooperation must balance tradition and modernity. ACMECS should support member countries in revitalising traditional growth drivers while advancing new growth engines to seize emerging opportunities and integrate deeper into regional and global value chains.

Priority should be given to comprehensive and extensive digital transformation by mobilising investment in digital infrastructure and services; supporting start-ups and innovation; and applying digital technology in industries such as manufacturing, information and communication, finance, banking, digital customs and smart border management.

Thirdly, ACMECS cooperation ensures sustainable growth with a focus on green transition. ACMECS’s top priority should be attracting green finance to develop green industries, sustainable agriculture and low-emission transport and logistics.

Additionally, enhancing cooperation among the five countries for sustainable management and use of the Mekong River’s water resources is crucial. This includes sharing ideas to boost cooperation between ACMECS and development partners for technology transfer and capacity building in sustainable transboundary water resource management, particularly real-time hydrological data sharing.

Fourthly, connection among nations should be enhanced. Facilitating the flow of goods, services and the movement of people among the five countries is essential. This includes simplifying procedures and focusing on developing transportation infrastructure to enhance intra-regional and inter-regional connectivity, particularly railways and highways.

PM Chính urged the five countries to strengthen information sharing and coordination in developing economic plans and policies to maximise mutual benefits and spread advantages across the region.

Fifthly, ACMECS must bridge government with people and businesses. PM Chính proposed that ACMECS assign its ministers, senior officials and interim Secretariat to develop a comprehensive plan for the next phase, prioritising inclusivity with projects focused on people, especially in remote areas, and supporting businesses to participate in regional and global supply chains.

Finally, ACMECS cooperation must link development with stability and security. PM Chính suggested that ACMECS enhance cooperation to combat transnational crimes, particularly drug trafficking and cybercrime, and prevent the use of one country’s territory for actions against another.

The Prime Minister’s insights and proposals were highly regarded by the summit and reflected in its official documents.

After the summit, the leaders adopted the Vientiane Declaration and witnessed the transfer of the ACMECS Chairmanship from Laos to Myanmar. – VNS