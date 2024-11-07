Party leader receives outgoing Cuban ambassador

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm held a reception for outgoing Cuban Ambassador Orlando Nicolas Hernandez Guillen in Hà Nội on Thursday.

The Party leader commended his guest’s significant contributions during his term, particularly the efforts to support the transfer of the Abdala vaccine and send Cuban medical experts to Việt Nam in the most challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lâm reiterated Việt Nam's steadfast commitment to doing everything within its capabilities to further expand and deepen the two countries’ traditional solidarity, special friendship, and comprehensive cooperation for the sake of their people, socialism building, as well as global peace, stability, and development.

Reflecting on the substantial achievements of his recent state visit to Cuba, the Party chief highlighted the high-level consensus between the leaders of both Parties and States on cooperation orientations and priority areas such as agriculture, energy, trade, and biotechnology. He expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing progress in collaborative ties between the sides’ ministries and sectors to promptly and effectively implement their priority projects.

Agreeing with his host, the Cuban diplomat emphasised the historic significance of his host's recent visit to Cuba and stated that his country places importance on its trusted relationship with Việt Nam.

Cuba is determined to work with Việt Nam and grow together, actively carry out high-level bilateral agreements, and organise diverse cooperative activities celebrating the Việt Nam - Cuba Friendship Year 2025, he added.

On this occasion, the Party General Secretary of Việt Nam extended his regards to Cuban leaders through the ambassador and repeated his invitation to First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez and Cuban revolutionary leader General Raul Castro Ruz to visit Việt Nam next year to commemorate significant milestones in the nations’ relationship. — VNA/VNS