Home Politics & Law

Party leader receives outgoing Cuban ambassador

November 07, 2024 - 22:33
Cuba is determined to work with Việt Nam and grow together, actively carry out high-level bilateral agreements, and organise diverse cooperative activities celebrating the Việt Nam - Cuba Friendship Year 2025
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm (right) receives Cuban Ambassador to Việt Nam Orlando Nicolas Hernandez Guillen. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm held a reception for outgoing Cuban Ambassador Orlando Nicolas Hernandez Guillen in Hà Nội on Thursday.

The Party leader commended his guest’s significant contributions during his term, particularly the efforts to support the transfer of the Abdala vaccine and send Cuban medical experts to Việt Nam in the most challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lâm reiterated Việt Nam's steadfast commitment to doing everything within its capabilities to further expand and deepen the two countries’ traditional solidarity, special friendship, and comprehensive cooperation for the sake of their people, socialism building, as well as global peace, stability, and development.

Reflecting on the substantial achievements of his recent state visit to Cuba, the Party chief highlighted the high-level consensus between the leaders of both Parties and States on cooperation orientations and priority areas such as agriculture, energy, trade, and biotechnology. He expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing progress in collaborative ties between the sides’ ministries and sectors to promptly and effectively implement their priority projects.

Agreeing with his host, the Cuban diplomat emphasised the historic significance of his host's recent visit to Cuba and stated that his country places importance on its trusted relationship with Việt Nam.

Cuba is determined to work with Việt Nam and grow together, actively carry out high-level bilateral agreements, and organise diverse cooperative activities celebrating the Việt Nam - Cuba Friendship Year 2025, he added.

On this occasion, the Party General Secretary of Việt Nam extended his regards to Cuban leaders through the ambassador and repeated his invitation to First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez and Cuban revolutionary leader General Raul Castro Ruz to visit Việt Nam next year to commemorate significant milestones in the nations’ relationship. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam Cuba relations solidarity friendship

Politics & Law

Cuban Ambassador honoured with friendship insignia

Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Orlando Nicolás Hernández Guillén was awarded the “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) in recognition of his contributions to the two countries’ relations.
Politics & Law

Top leader receives Cuban ambassador

The Cuban ambassador affirmed that the Cuban Party, State, and people always keep a close watch on and highly value Việt Nam's reform achievements over the past nearly 40 years, as well as its experience in socio-economic development, external relation expansion, and international integration.
Politics & Law

Cuban Ambassador highly values Việt Nam’s economic development results

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 63rd anniversary of the establishment of Việt Nam-Cuba diplomatic relations (December 2) and the New Year 2024, Cuban Ambassador to Việt Nam Orlando Nicolás Hernández Guillén said that Việt Nam has reaped positive results in economic expansion despite complex developments of the world situation as a result of armed conflicts, financial crisis, and economic recession.

Politics & Law

Việt Nam proactively raises initiatives within CLMV

Việt Nam actively proposes and implements new ideas and provides development support for member countries, including the CLMV Scholarship Fund which provides 20 scholarships each year to students from CLMV countries to foster high-quality human resources training for the sub-region.
Politics & Law

Prime Ministers of Việt Nam, Laos meet in Kunming

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 8th Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Summit, the 10th Ayeyawady - Chao Phraya - Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit, and the 11th Cambodia - Laos - Myanmar - Việt Nam (CLMV) Cooperation Summit.

