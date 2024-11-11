State President receives Chile-Vietnam Cultural Institute delegation

SANTIAGO – State President Lương Cường received a delegation from the Chile-Vietnam Cultural Institute led by President Patricia Abarzua on November 10 (local time) in Santiago, as part of his official visit to Chile.

The President highly appreciated the long-term contributions of the Chile-Việt Nam Friendship Cultural Institute as well as those of its President to the two countries' relations, especially the good affection of Abarzua and the institute’s members for the land and people of Việt Nam, along with the institute's tireless efforts to enhance the Chilean people's understanding of Việt Nam.

Cường said Việt Nam will never forget the support and solidarity shown by the Chilean people for the Vietnamese people's just struggle, especially Abarzua’s participation in a march from the port city of Valparaiso to Santiago in 1969 to express support for Việt Nam.

He expressed his hope that Abarzua and the institute would continue to serve as a bridge to promote people-to-people exchanges between Việt Nam and Chile, and to work with others to enhance the understanding of Vietnamese culture, history, land and people among the people of Chile and South America.

He thanked the institute for its support and coordination with the Vietnamese Embassy in Chile to organise activities to promote Việt Nam in the host country, especially Việt Nam's major anniversaries, and various other cultural and educational events.

Cường expressed his belief that Abarzua would continue to play an effective role as a bridge, contributing to developing and further deepening the comprehensive partnership between the two countries. He invited Abarzua and the institute’s members to visit Việt Nam at an appropriate time.

Abarzua, for her part, agreed with Cuong’s remarks on the importance of educating young generations in both two countries to better understand the tradition of friendship between the two peoples founded by President Hồ Chí Minh and President Salvador Allende.

She affirmed that she would continue to work with the institute’s members to promote solidarity activities and serve as a bridge to increase the Chilean understand of Việt Nam's land and people, especially the country's current national construction and development efforts.

Besides, she said that the institute would also continue to renew its activities, contributing to strengthening and deepening friendship between the two countries. VNA/VNS