Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese, Chinese border guards join hands in disseminating legal regulations

November 10, 2024 - 16:26
The event, held at the Hữu Nghị International Border Gate in response to Việt Nam Law Day (November 9), targeted nearly 3,000 border residents of both sides, passengers, and drivers crossing the Hữu Nghị – Youyi Guan International Border Gate Pair.
Border Guard Station of the Hữu Nghị International Border Gate in Việt Nam's northern province of Lạng Sơn and China’s Youyi Guan Border Station of Immigration Inspection together provided legal regulations among residents, travelers, and drivers. — VNA/VNS Photo Quang Duy

LẠNG SƠN — The Border Guard Station of the Hữu Nghị International Border Gate in Việt Nam's northern province of Lạng Sơn on November 9 coordinated with China’s Youyi Guan Border Station of Immigration Inspection in disseminating legal regulations among residents, travelers, and drivers.

The event, held at the Hữu Nghị International Border Gate in response to Việt Nam Law Day (November 9), targeted nearly 3,000 border residents of both sides, passengers, and drivers crossing the Hữu Nghị – Youyi Guan International Border Gate Pair.

The groups learned about the two countries' legal regulations, Việt Nam's Border Guard Law, three legal documents on land border and border gate management between the two countries, and others relating to immigration procedures.

The competent forces also distributed about 4,000 leaflets on immigration regulations in both Vietnamese and Chinese languages.

On November 7 and 8, similar law dissemination events were held at Chi Ma and Tân Thanh border gates in Lạng Sơn. — VNA/VNS

