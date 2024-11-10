National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn attends National Great Unity Day

HÀ NAM — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Sunday asked Hà Nam Province to better conduct the campaign “build new rural areas and civilised urban areas” launched by the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and the patriotic campaign issued by the Prime Minister.

He made the requirement while attending the National Great Unity Day at Lời Village Residential Area in Thanh Hường Commune, Thanh Liêm District.

The event celebrated the 94th anniversary of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front's Traditional Day (November 18, 1930 - November 18, 2024).

NA Chairman Mẫn expressed his joy at the outstanding results in the fields of socio-economics, ensuring security and order and building the political system that the Party Committee, authorities, Fatherland Front, and people in the locality have achieved in recent times.

Hà Nam Province is one of the localities with a high level of socio-economic development.

In the first nine months this year, the gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth rate increased by 10.89 per cent – the highest growth rate in the Red River Delta and ranked fourth in the country.

Budget revenue reached nearly VNĐ10 trillion (US$395.8 million), an increase of 24.9 per cent. The poverty rate in the province is 2.01 per cent.

The NA Chairman assessed that Hà Nam Province also paid great attention to new rural construction.

The campaign 'All people unite to build new rural areas and civilised urban areas' had achieved positive effects.

Thanh Liêm District, Thanh Hương Commune, and Lời Village residential area had focused on building advanced new rural areas with the goal of bringing practical benefits and further improving the people’s material and spiritual life.

NA Chairman Mẫn was delighted to see the clean village roads and alleys, especially the atmosphere of solidarity, joy, excitement and friendliness of the people.

He requested Thanh Liêm District to do its utmost to preserve and create positive changes in building a cultural lifestyle, cultural families, cultural environment and wholeheartedly building the homeland to become increasingly prosperous and strong.

The NA leader said that this year, the world and regional situation had many complicated developments and the country faced many difficulties due to natural disasters, typhoons and floods, especially Typhoon Yagi leaving severe damage in northern provinces and cities.

Under the leadership of the Party, State and consensus of the people, the expected results this year would reach 14 out of 15 socio-economic targets; gross domestic product (GDP) growth would reach 6.82 per cent, GDP per capita would reach about $4,400.

People's trust in the Party and State was increasingly consolidated and strengthened.

However, he also pointed out limitations, such as unsynchronised investment in infrastructure, limited application of scientific and technological achievements in production; and the need to pay more attention to the poor.

The NA Chairman hoped that Hà Nam Province, Thanh Liêm District, and Thanh Hương Commune would improve and strongly innovate the political system and the Fatherland Front to make them stronger.

He noted that it was necessary to regularly grasp the people's thoughts and aspirations, effectively implement the grassroots democracy regulations, and maximise the people's mastery according to the motto "people know, people discuss, people do, people inspect, people supervise, and people benefit".

At the same time, it was necessary to take care of families and people with meritorious devotion to the nation, and poor households to stabilise their material and spiritual lives.

The NA leader also proposed to replicate advanced models, encouraging people helping each other to sustainably reduce poverty and effectively use the 'For the poor – social security' fund, so that there would be no more poor households, and households that had escaped poverty would become better off.

Every person should continue to build a cultural lifestyle, further promote the tradition of mutual love and affection, promote the studiousness campaign, encouragement of learning and talent for a developed tomorrow. — VNS