Top leader chairs meeting with sub-committees for documents, Party Charter

HÀ NỘI – Party General Secretary Tô Lâm chaired a working session in Hà Nội on Monday with the sub-committees in charge of documents and the Party Charter for the 14th National Party Congress.

After listening to relevant proposals and reports, the leader lauded efforts by the two sub-committees and their coordination with others in drafting documents to be submitted to the congress.

Lâm stressed the need to take reforms in drafting these documents, which, he said, should be comprehensible, so that they can be implemented right after the congress, slated for early 2026.

Regarding the political report, he asked the sub-committee for documents to prepare a summary of the report with core elements and newly agreed-upon content for the Politburo's review before sending it to grassroots Party congresses for feedback.

For the report on Party building and the implementation of the Party Charter, Lâm emphasised the need to further strengthen the Party’s capacity for policy making, renew the issuance and dissemination of Party resolutions, and step up administrative reform within the Party, as well as the application of information-technology and digital transformation in its operations.

The leader noted that breakthroughs in Party and political system building and rectification would help consolidate public trust in the Party’s leadership and combat capacity.

He requested a focus on raising all-level personnel quality, and the perfection of mechanisms and policies to attract and encourage talents and officials who think big, act bold, and dare to bear responsibility for common interests.

Lâm also underlined enhancing solidarity within the Party, which serves as the foundation for building the great national unity bloc, fostering the mass mobilisation work, tightening the relations between the Party and the people, strengthening disciplines, enhancing decentralisation, and intensifying the fight against corruption, wastefulness, and other negative phenomena. – VNS