PM thanks UN for supporting Việt Nam’s development

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has expressed his pleasure at the strong development of Việt Nam's cooperation with the United Nations (UN), and thanked the UN for its valuable support throughout Việt Nam's development journey, especially in the period of being under embargo, international integration, the implementation of international commitments, climate change response, and settlement of disaster consequences.

Receiving UN Resident Coordinator Pauline Tamesis, and heads of UN agencies in Việt Nam on November 10 on the occasion of the UN Day (October 24), PM Chính stressed that Việt Nam pursues a foreign policy of independence and self-reliance, and multilateralism and diversification of international relations; and strongly supports multilateralism and the central role of the UN.

The country is ready to cooperate, share, contribute to, and work with the UN to implement global, comprehensive, and inclusive solutions to current challenges, while always supporting peace, promoting sustainable development, and ensuring human rights, he affirmed.

The Government leader took this occasion to discuss several key areas of cooperation between Việt Nam and the UN in the coming period, particularly in the implementation of Vietnam’s three strategic breakthroughs relating to institutions, infrastructure, and human resources, and the outcomes of the Summit of the Future, and the acceleration of the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Chinh also proposed UN organisations in Việt Nam continue to collaborate closely with ministries, sectors, and localities; provide policy consultancy; mobilise international resources, particularly in science, technology and innovation; and help the country enhance national governance capacity, and human resource training to meet the needs and align with its development directions and priorities in the coming period, especially in achieving two long-term goals of becoming a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a high-income developed country by 2045.

At the meeting, the guests highly evaluated Việt Nam's role, strong commitments, and positive contributions within UN mechanisms. They welcomed the nation's efforts in promoting the realisation of the UN's common priorities and the international community's goals, especially in maintaining peace and fostering sustainable development.

Speaking highly of Việt Nam's efforts and development achievements in recent years, the leaders of UN bodies in Hà Nội affirmed their commitments to continue strong cooperation with the country, especially in implementing the outcomes of the Summit of the Future, promoting digital transformation, applying artificial intelligence, successfully implementing the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), addressing climate change, protecting the environment, enhancing disaster resilience and response, and improving public health. VNS