Party leader of Việt Nam holds phone talks with President-elect of US

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Tô Lâm talked over the phone with President-elect of the US Donald Trump on the evening of November 11.

The Party leader congratulated Trump on his election as the 47th President of the US while highly valuing the latter’s contributions to the development of Việt Nam - US relations.

The two sides discussed the positive results of the Việt Nam - US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in recent times.

Lâm stated that Việt Nam is ready to promote the stable and long-term development of the bilateral ties for the sake of the two peoples, as well as for peace, cooperation, and sustainable development in the region and the world.

The Party chief and the President-elect also exchanged views on major orientations for fostering the bilateral economic, trade and investment links in the areas matching their strengths and demands.

Trump expressed his satisfaction with the positive development in the bilateral relations, and affirmed the importance he attaches to the relationship with Việt Nam, particularly economic cooperation. He highlighted specific areas of economic and trade collaboration that the US seeks to advance.

The President-elect expressed his confidence that the Việt Nam - US friendship will continue to grow. He also shared his good impressions of the Vietnamese people, recalling his previous two visits to the Southeast Asian nation.

Trump also appreciated the contributions of the Vietnamese community in the US.

On this occasion, Lâm invited Trump to visit Việt Nam again. The President-elect accepted the invitation with pleasure, and in turn invited the Party chief to visit the US at an appropriate time. — VNA/VNS