Vietnamese, Chilean leaders meet with press after talks

SANTIAGO DE CHILE — State President Lương Cường and Chilean President Gabriel Boric met with the press in Santiago de Chile on November 11 following their talks, announcing significant developments in bilateral relations.

President Boric affirmed the significance of Cường's visit - the first by a Vietnamese head of state to Chile in 15 years, expressing his hope that the trip will serve as a strong motivation to deepen the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

He said both sides adopted a joint statement as well as sign several cooperation agreements spanning the areas of defence, agriculture, and culture.

President Boric highlighted the robust economic partnership that has sustainably flourished since the free trade agreement took effect a decade ago, noting Việt Nam is currently Chile's leading ASEAN trading partner and serving as a gateway for the country to enter the Asian markets while Chile maintains its position as a key Latin American trade partner of Việt Nam.

He saidd that the talks with the Vietnamese leader covered extensive ground on the bilateral cooperation as well as regional and international issues of mutual concerns, adding both sides reached consensus on supporting multilateralism, continuing close cooperation, and supporting each other at international forums and organisations.

The two sides will make substantive and specific contributions at the upcoming 2024 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Week, contributing to stability and development in the region and the world, he added.

Meanwhile, President Cường said his visit affirmed Việt Nam's dedication to strengthen its comprehensive partnership with Chile, one of leading partners of the country in the Latin America, stressing the timing of the visit holds special significance as both sides are celebrating the 55th anniversary of the historic meeting between President Hồ Chí Minh and Chilean President Salvador Allende in Hà Nội.

Cuong said both sides are negotiating key cooperation agreements aimed at further strengthening the bilateral comprehensive partnership, agreeing to accelerate cooperation and share expertise in areas that complement each other’s strengths like environmental protection, climate change response, green and sustainable growth, agricultural processing, mining, and innovation.

A decade since the start of the implementation of their bilateral Free Trade Agreement, Việt Nam and Chile have witnessed remarkable progress in economic and trade relations. Yet, both leaders agreed that the potential for further growth remains vast and largely untapped.

On the multilateral front, Việt Nam and Chile reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to close cooperation and mutual support at various international forums and organisations.

The leaders shared similar views on global and regional issues of mutual concern, expressing support for the peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with the United Nations Charter and international law.

They agreed that the two countries will continue to enhance consultation, coordination, and mutual support at multilateral organisations and forums, contributing positively to peace, security, stability, cooperation, and development within their respective regions and globally.

President Cường expressed his gratitude to President Boric, the Chilean Government and its people for their enduring solidarity, friendship, and invaluable support both during Việt Nam's struggle for national liberation and in its ongoing efforts towards national development.

In closing, Cường extended a formal invitation to President Boric to visit Việt Nam at a mutually convenient time. — VNA/VNS