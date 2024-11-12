More efforts to be made to improve health sector: officials

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s health care has shown improvements in retail pharmacy and clinic management, but greater efforts are needed in the near future to drive the sector forward.

This was discussed at the Q&A session with the health minister and state leaders on health care on Thursday, as part of the ongoing National Assembly meeting.

Responding to questions raised on the sale and purchase of drugs without a prescription, the Minister of Health Đào Hồng Lan said that the person in charge of the professional expertise for a pharmaceutical business is legally accountable for all professional activities within that facility.

Legal regulations on pharmacy are designed to ensure that the person in charge carries out their duties and responsibilities as assigned, according to the minister.

Current regulations prohibit the over-the-counter sale of prescription drugs. If the person responsible for professional expertise is absent, they can face a fine of up to VNĐ5 million (US$200).

Additionally, the review, issuance, renewal, adjustment or revocation of pharmaceutical business licences are undertaken by local health departments.

In addition to the improved management and supervision among retail pharmacies, the Ministry of Health (MoH) has also implemented a national online prescription system which monitors drug sales in a transparent manner.

"If there are violations, facilities that do not comply will be penalised according to pharmaceutical laws and regulations," said the minister.

Addressing the policies and benefits for healthcare workers who sacrificed their lives during epidemics, natural disasters and other crises, Lan said that the MoH had submitted proposals to the government for appropriate rewards and recognition as per the laws.

However, the current regulations did not allow for them to be recognised as martyrs.

"This is a great sacrifice by healthcare workers on the front line against epidemics and natural disasters, especially given the increasing risk and frequency of such events. The healthcare workforce requests this issue be addressed," she said.

Regarding NA deputies’ concerns about the management of private clinics, the health minister said that each medical facility could only be issued one operating licence, according to the provisions of the Law on Medical Examination and Treatment.

This document allows for the facility’s operations, which must meet the regulations regarding infrastructure, medical equipment and personnel.

These also include several conditions such as the number of full-time employees, or that the licensed practitioners must operate at only one facility at any one time.

In reality, the medical facility suspension is often due to the wrongdoings of the person responsible for its professional operations. Depending on the severity of their violations, they could have their licences revoked.

In this case, they must comply with regulations and meet the requirements over a period of time before their licence can be reissued, according to the minister.

Discussing issues in the health sector in the NA meeting on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Lê Thành Long stressed that bottlenecks must be addressed from the grassroots level.

He recognised MoH’s significant efforts and achievements in reforming healthcare services with the support across all levels of authorities, sectors and localities, particularly in epidemic prevention and control.

However, several limitations and shortcomings remained, he noted, citing examples of the shortages of medicines and medical supplies, delays in health-related projects and the insufficient management of dietary supplements on the market, as well as tobacco harm prevention.

The government would continue to put the focus on the health ministry, the healthcare sector and all related stakeholders to overcome challenges and improve the quality and efficiency of healthcare services, said the deputy PM.

Along with studying and refining the legal frameworks, policies and regulations, priority would be given to technology application in healthcare management, strengthening the leader’s responsibility in relevant agencies and promptly addressing any shortcomings during implementation, he added.

Highlighting the recent achievements and challenges faced by the healthcare sector, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn also urged the effective implementation of the Law on Medical Examination and Treatment as well as the NA’s Resolution No 99 on monitoring response resources from the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also emphasised the need to effectively implement the national healthcare network planning, including regional and provincial plans for 2021-30, in addition to ensuring the supply of medicine, medical chemicals and equipment in response to the needs of health facilities and localities.

Efforts should also focus on administrative reforms, capacity enhancement, health insurance services, delegation of authority in medical examination and treatment, digital transformation and the supervision of health facilities as well as cosmetic or pharmacy-related activities.

The top legislator stressed the urgent need to amend the tobacco harm prevention law as part of the NA's legislative program, develop appropriate regulations for managing and preventing the harm of new tobacco products and raise public awareness on this matter. — VNS