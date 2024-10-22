Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Việt Nam seeks to speed up new drug access

October 22, 2024 - 07:54
The draft version of the Pharmacy Law is also expected to incentivise pharmaceutical companies to prioritise the Vietnamese market for new drug launches.
Workers manufacture tablets at a pharmaceutical factory in Long An Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A draft version of the revised Pharmacy Law will be presented to the ongoing National Assembly session to enhance public access to new medicines.

Only nine per cent of new medicines have been introduced in Việt Nam over the past decade, far lower than that in other Asia-Pacific countries (20 per cent).

The Head of Legal and Integration Department at the Drug Administration of Vietnam, Chu Đăng Trung, explained that the version will focus on improving the efficiency of administrative processes.

Key changes include streamlining the approval procedures for drug circulation and introducing a reliance mechanism to facilitate pharmaceutical recognition.

Experts expect the legal proposal will enable Vietnamese patients to access new medicines as quickly as or faster than their regional counterparts.

Countries like Singapore and the Philippines have adopted similar mechanisms to allow new medicines to reach their markets within four and ten months, while Việt Nam currently faces delays of up to two years.

The draft version is also expected to incentivise pharmaceutical companies to prioritise the Vietnamese market for new drug launches. Additionally, it will help prevent supply shortages caused by bottlenecks in drug registration.

Pharmaceutical specialist Trung also notes that the version aims to promote the development of Việt Nam’s pharmaceutical industry, focusing on research and technological advancement in innovative drugs, vaccines, and high-tech pharmaceuticals.

It will grant foreign-invested enterprises (FIEs) greater freedom to directly distribute their medicines in Việt Nam, a move aimed at attracting more investment in the sector.

Experts have urged the Ministry of Health to implement a plan to ensure no legal gaps occur after December 31, 2024, when current drug circulation registrations expire.

Việt Nam aims to position itself as a regional hub for high-value pharmaceutical production, with goals to reach USD$1 billion in pharmaceutical exports by 2030 and $20 billion by 2045. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Society

WHO confirms Việt Nam has eliminated trachoma

“Elimination of trachoma as a public health problem in Việt Nam is a monumental achievement for the country and for the global fight against the disease,” WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
Society

Four-legged heroes

Dogs are crucial colleagues to military soldiers. Let’s visit Border Guard School No 24, one of the important professional schools in the country training military dogs to see how they are cared for and trained!

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom