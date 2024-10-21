WHO confirms Việt Nam has eliminated trachoma

HÀ NỘI — The World Health Organisation (WHO) has officially recognised that Việt Nam has eliminated trachoma, a contagious, bacterial disease that may eventually lead to blindness.

This remarkable achievement was validated by the WHO and a plaque was presented to the Deputy Minister of Health of Assoc. Prof. Nguyễn Thị Liên Hương, during the 75th session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Western Pacific, which opened on Monday in Manila, the Philippines, per the information from WHO Việt Nam.

Trachoma remains the world’s leading infectious cause of blindness, even though it is a preventable eye disease caused by the bacterium Chlamydia trachomatis.

The disease spreads through flies or direct contact with eye or nasal discharge from an infected individual.

Repeated infections can cause the eyelashes to turn inward, leading to pain and damage to the cornea. In severe cases, surgery is required to prevent blindness.

Historical surveys revealed that trachoma posed a public health threat in four provinces in Việt Nam. Thirty years ago, 1.7 per cent of people in these high-risk areas needed surgery to avoid blindness from the disease. However, by 2023, this rate had dropped to below 0.2 per cent, meeting the WHO’s threshold for eliminating trachoma as a public health issue.

This achievement is attributed to ongoing surveillance and the implementation of the SAFE (short for 'surgery, antibiotics, facial cleanliness and environmental improvement') strategy, which began in 1999.

The landmark outcome follows decades of dedication by health-care workers, communities, different sectors of society and the Government, supported by WHO and partners including the Australian Department of Foreign and Trade (DFAT), the Fred Hollows Foundation, the International Trachoma Initiative, RTI International, UNICEF and USAID.

“Elimination of trachoma as a public health problem in Việt Nam is a monumental achievement for the country and for the global fight against the disease,” WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated.

“This milestone is a testament to the unwavering dedication of Việt Nam’s health workers, including many working at community level. It underscores the power of collective action, innovative thinking and a shared commitment to a healthier future for all. I commend Việt Nam for its dedication and success in safeguarding the vision of millions.”

“The elimination of trachoma in Việt Nam demonstrates the commitment of the Government, health workers and communities across the country,” said Dr Saia Ma’u Piukala, WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific, praising the achievement. “It is a shining example of how targeted interventions, strong partnerships and sustained effort can bring about real change in the health of populations.”

WHO Representative to Việt Nam Dr Angela Pratt has characterised trachoma as "a disease of poverty."

"Communities in remote areas without good access to safe water and sanitation were the worst affected. But Việt Nam has demonstrated that it is possible to reach the hardest-to-reach populations and make the right investments to protect people’s health and ensure a trachoma-free future," she remarked.

Deputy health minister Hương said that the elimination of trachoma was a proud moment for Việt Nam.

“The combined efforts of many agencies and communities, with the support of WHO and partner organisations, have saved thousands of people from lifelong blindness and economic disadvantage. Our children can now grow up safe from this painful and potentially blinding disease," Hương noted.

"This is a wonderful achievement for our people, which will pay dividends for decades to come. In this happy moment, on behalf of the Vietnamese people, I want to express our sincere thanks to all international partners who contributed great support to trachoma elimination in Việt Nam.”

The Fred Hollows Foundation CEO Ian Wishart congratulated the Government of Việt Nam and partners for working collectively to eliminate trachoma as a public health problem.

“This is a milestone achievement that was only possible because of the close cooperation and collaboration from local through to international partners,” he said.

The Foundation’s Việt Nam Country Manager Dr Phúc Huỳnh Tân acknowledged the long-term commitment of people at all levels of the health system to achieve the historic result.

“In the 1990s, trachoma was one of the leading causes of preventable blindness in Việt Nam.

“In Việt Nam's far north, dedicated doctors, nurses and commune health staff made challenging journeys through mountainous areas to look for signs of trachoma infection among people living in remote communities.

“Despite these obstacles – and the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic – health workers, government agencies and funding partners have made a lasting impact on people’s quality of life and wellbeing,” he said.

USAID Việt Nam, who provided financial and technical assistance since 2011 towards the efforts, has also applauded Việt Nam's achievement on Monday.

“Việt Nam's elimination of trachoma as a public health problem is the result of the country’s decades-long effort to tackle neglected infectious diseases. USAID is pleased to have been a part of the tremendous partnership, and remains a committed partner of Việt Nam in advancing public health.” — VNS