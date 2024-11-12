Party Central Committee’s Secretariat disciplines Thái Bình official

HÀ NỘI — The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat held a meeting on November 12 to consider disciplinary measures on Nguyễn Viết Hiển, an official from the northern province of Thái Bình for his wrongdoings.

After studying a report from the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, the Secretariat concluded that Hiển, when serving as a member of the Party Committee of Thái Bình and Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Thái Bình Department of Education and Training, and head of the Steering Committee for the high-school entrance examination of Thái Bình in the 2024-25 academic year, must bear responsibilities as a leader for violations and shortcomings of the Party Committee of the Department of Education and Training of Thái Bình and the department itself.

These involved shortcomings in leadership, guidance, and organisation of the exam, a lack of responsibility in directing, supervising, inspecting, and organising the exam, resulting in certain organisations and individuals in the provincial education sector seriously violating Party regulations, State laws, and the Ministry of Education and Training's guidelines, leading to the publication of incorrect benchmark scores and exam results for a large number of candidates.

Hiển was found to have violated both Party regulations and State laws in performing his assigned duties. He also breached the Party's regulations on what a Party member is not allowed to do and the responsibility to set an example, causing serious consequences, public outrage, negatively affecting the reputation of the Party organisation, State management agencies and the local education sector.

In light of the nature, extent, consequences, and causes of the violations, and in accordance with Party rules on disciplining members, the Secretariat decided to strip Hiển of all his positions within the Party.

The Secretariat also asked authorised agencies to impose administrative disciplinary measures on Hiển promptly and in alignment with the Party's disciplinary action. — VNA/VNS