NA leader asks ministers to walk the talk, and act immediately

HÀ NỘI — The 15th National Assembly (NA) concluded question-and-answer activities at its ongoing 8th session on November 12 afternoon, with a high sense of responsibility and determination shown by the Government, agencies, and organisations in the entire political system to secure the highest possible socio-economic results for 2025 and beyond.

So said NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn while delivering a speech wrapping up the two-day Q&A event, which focused on three groups of issues within the remit of the Governor of the State Bank of Việt Nam, the Minister of Health, and the Minister of Information and Communications.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, on behalf of the Government, provided further information about the matters under the Government’s management. He also directly fielded questions raised by legislators.

Other officials replying to legislators’ queries included Deputy PM and Minister of Finance Hồ Đức Phớc, Deputy PM Lê Thành Long, Minister of Public Security Lương Tam Quang, and Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên.

Mẫn said the matters under discussion at the Q&A session matched the concerns of voters, people nationwide, and legislators.

Meanwhile, he noted, the ministers/heads of sectors showed a high sense of responsibility and a good grasp of the issues they are in charge of. They provided clear and straightforward answers to many complicated issues while specifying many solutions to shortcomings in the time ahead.

Basing on legislators’ questions and the Government members’ answers, the NA Standing Committee will order related agencies to draft and submit a resolution to the parliament for approval by the end of the 8th session.

The Q&A session was successful with strong commitments made, Mẫn said, asking the ministers/heads of sectors to do as they say and act immediately in order to bring into play the obtained results, quickly address shortcomings and bottlenecks, and devise new measures to perform the set tasks and targets more efficiently. — VNA/VNS