Sweden willing to cooperate with Việt Nam: Swedish top legislator

STOCKHOLM - Sweden is willing to further strengthen its collaboration with Việt Nam, affirmed Speaker of the Riksdag (parliament) Andreas Norlén when receiving State Vice President of Việt Nam Võ Thị Ánh Xuân in Stockholm on Tuesday (local time).

Norlén expressed his belief that Xuân’s official visit will contribute to deepening the traditional friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Appreciating the Vietnamese National Assembly’s establishment of the Việt Nam-Sweden Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, Norlén said he backs the promotion of activities to share experience in lawmaking and supervision between the two legislative bodies.

For her part, Xuân showed her gratitude for the valuable support from the Swedish Royal Family, government, parliament, and people towards Việt Nam over the past five decades, affirming that Việt Nam always values the development of multifaceted relations with Sweden, in line with the potential, strengths, and needs of each country.

The Vice President proposed both sides coordinate to review the signed bilateral agreements to update and adjust them in line with the new context. She also suggested Sweden encourage the remaining European Union (EU) member states to promptly ratify the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), and urge the EU to lift its “yellow card” warning against Việt Nam's seafood exports.

Additionally, Xuân suggested Sweden consider facilitating visa issuance for Vietnamese tourists, especially as Việt Nam has unilaterally waived visa requirements for Swedish citizens; and urged the Swedish Riksdag to encourage Swedish businesses to invest in the Southeast Asian country, particularly in sectors where Sweden has strengths and which align with Việt Nam's development goals, such as innovation, green transition, digital transformation, and climate change adaptation.

Both sides emphasised the importance of parliamentary cooperation within the overall context of the bilateral relations and agreed to increase the exchange of parliamentary leadership delegations and specialised committees between the two legislatures.

Regarding regional and international issues of mutual concern, they agreed to enhance coordination and support for each other at multilateral forums to promote the peaceful settlement of conflicts and disputes based on respect for the United Nations Charter and international law. They also reached consensus on the promotion of free trade, sustainable development, and global prosperity.

On this occasion, Xuân conveyed an invitation from Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn to the Speaker of the Swedish parliament to pay an official visit to Việt Nam. The latter accepted the invitation, saying that he would consider arranging the trip.

Within the framework of her visit, the Vice President had a meeting with Swedish experts and friends who have made positive contributions to the bilateral relations.

She also met with the Vietnamese embassy’s staff and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Sweden. Currently, there are more than 22,000 Vietnamese people living in the European country. - VNS