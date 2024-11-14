NA Vice Chairman hosts California State Treasurer

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam considers the US a key strategic partner and prioritises expanding cooperation with the American country at the global, regional and bilateral spheres, with a higher degree of mutual understanding and trust, National Assembly Vice Chairman Nguyễn Đức Hải said.

During a reception in Hà Nội on Wednesday for California State Treasurer Fiona Ma and a delegation of California-based businesses, Hải said Việt Nam welcomes the US’s efforts to strengthen cooperation with the Indo-Pacific, thereby making a more active contribution to regional peace, stability, cooperation and development.

Việt Nam hopes that through new strategies and initiatives, the US will continue to demonstrate a strong commitment to supporting ASEAN's central role, the ASEAN-US comprehensive strategic partnership, and the Mekong-US partnership, he said.

The comprehensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and the US is poised to unlock new opportunities for deeper economic, trade, and investment cooperation, with a longer-term vision, larger scale, stronger ties, and higher quality and effectiveness, he noted.

"Việt Nam always strives to improve business environment, ensuring all possible support for businesses and investors, including those from the US," he said, wishing that the US would continue to support the maintenance of stable and long-term trade relations between the two countries.

As the comprehensive strategic partnership is expanding in a substantive and effective manner, Hải expressed a desire for their legislative bodies to further strengthen cooperation through dialogue mechanisms and policy exchanges at various levels, contributing to raising understanding and trust, and fostering friendship between their people.

According to him, Việt Nam attaches importance to cooperation with California, the leading economic, financial and sci-tech hub in the US. It is also home to a large Vietnamese community and a preferred destination for thousands of Vietnamese students.

Việt Nam and California still hold vast potential for further cooperation, particularly in sci-tech and innovation, he said.

Fiona Ma, for her part, vowed to further boost the friendly and effective cooperation with Việt Nam in areas where California excels, such as green growth, climate change mitigation, sustainable development, renewable and new energy. — VNS