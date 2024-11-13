Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Party General Secretary works with congress subcommittee for socio-economic matters

November 13, 2024 - 23:04
The Party chief commended the subcommittee for its dedication, noting that the draft 5-year review report, after 12 revisions, is now ready for presentation to the Politburo.
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm chairs a working session with the sub-committee for socio-economic affairs of the 14th National Party Congress. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Wednesday chaired a working session with the sub-committee for socio-economic affairs of the 14th National Party Congress.

The meeting saw the head of the subcommittee, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and its standing member, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dung, presenting reports on progress toward refining the draft 5-year review report that assesses the implementation of the socio-economic development strategy for 2021-30 and outlines further orientations for 2026-30; and on high growth scenarios for 2025 and for 2026-30.

In his concluding remarks, the Party chief commended the subcommittee for its dedication, noting that the draft 5-year review report, after 12 revisions, is now ready for presentation to the Politburo. He stressed the importance of incorporating a forward-looking vision that aligns with the dual “centenary goals” outlined by the 13th Party Congress and of making the review report to serve as a true "action programme" to inspire nationwide momentum toward national development, engaging officials, Party members, and all social strata.

The General Secretary underscored the need for a unified approach to fast yet sustainable growth, ensuring high growth while maintaining macroeconomic stability, balancing economic development with cultural, social, and environmental issues, and ensuring national defence and security.

People must remain central as both the most important subject, resource and goal of development, the leader said, adding that cultural values and people must be considered a foundation, driving force and intrinsic strength for sustainable progress.

Highlighting the importance of further reforming and improving Việt Nam’s development institutions, particularly the one for a socialist-oriented market economy, the Party leader stated it is a critical breakthrough to unlock resources for socio-economic growth.

There is a need to accelerate industrialisation and modernisation, develop a harmonious and smart infrastructure system, and prioritise the development of high-quality human resources, science-technology, innovation, and creativity, he said, adding advancing new economic models and comprehensive digital transformation is also crucial. VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

NA approves resolution on state budget allocation plan for 2025

The NA requested the Government to direct and guide ministries, central and local agencies, and provincial and municipal authorities to allocate state budget funds in a focused and prioritised manner, ensuring compliance with the conditions and order of priorities outlined in the Law on Public Investment, as well as resolutions of the NA and the NA Standing Committee.
Politics & Law

State President delivers policy speech at University of Chile

President Cường expressed his belief that with good traditional relations, goodwill and potential for bilateral comprehensive cooperation, the Việt Nam - Chile relationship will continue to reach new heights, for the benefit of the people of the two countries, and for peace, cooperation and development in the two regions and the world.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom