Vietnamese, Peruvian Presidents hold talks in Lima

LIMA — Vietnamese State President Lương Cường held talks with President of Peru Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra in Lima on Wednesday afternoon (local time), with the framework of his official visit to the Latin American country.

The two leaders informed each other about the recent situation in their respective countries, and discussed directions and measures to further promote the bilateral friendship and multi-faceted cooperation, as well as international and regional issues of mutual concern.

Welcoming the President and the high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam, Dina Boluarte emphasised the special significance of the visit, as it marks the first official visit by the head of state to Peru on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations (November 14, 1994 - 2024). She expressed her belief that the trip will provide strong impetus to bring the bilateral ties into a new phase of greater and stronger development.

Describing Peru as a close friend and a key partner of Việt Nam in the Latin American region, Cường emphasised that Việt Nam treasures the role and position of Peru and is committed to deepening the bilateral relationship in the coming time.

He affirmed that Việt Nam continues to implement a consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and multilateralism and diversification of international relations, including attaching importance to developing its friendship and cooperation with Peru.

The Vietnamese leader also congratulated Peru on hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum for the third time, expressing his confidence that the summit will be a great success and contribute to the development, integration, and prosperity of the Asia-Pacific region, as well as further enhancing Peru's role and position.

Both leaders expressed their pleasure at the development of the bilateral relations, reflected through the continuous exchange of high-level visits and meetings via the Party, State, Government, National Assembly, and locality channels. They also emphasised the effective implementation of existing cooperation mechanisms, such as the Deputy Foreign Minister-level Political Consultation, the Intergovernmental Committee, and close and effective cooperation at multilateral forums.

The two sides also showed their satisfaction with the growth in bilateral economic and trade relations, despite the challenges posed by the global economic situation. Peru is currently Việt Nam’s sixth largest trading partner and the most important investment destination for Việt Nam in the Latin American region.

The Vietnamese President stressed that there remains significant potential for further cooperation between the two countries, especially with the advantage of many products benefiting from tariff exemptions as both countries are members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). He urged the Peruvian government to create favourable conditions and specific policies to help Vietnamese businesses cooperate and invest effectively in the country, contributing to its continued development and prosperity, for the benefit of its people.

Acknowledging the substantial contributions made by the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) to Peru's sustainable development by creating jobs and improving living conditions of local people, Dina Boluarte affirmed that the Peruvian government will create favourable conditions for Viettel to expand its business activities in Peru through its Bitel telecommunications project, particularly in digital transformation projects and smart city development, among others.

She briefed the Vietnamese leader on Peru’s socio-economic development orientations and policies in the coming time, highlighting the significance of the Chancay port connecting Latin America with Southeast Asia via the Pacific Ocean that will be inaugurated during the APEC Economic Leaders Week. Dina Boluarte expected that Vietnamese businesses would invest in logistics, industrial, and technological development projects around the port.

As the two leaders affirmed their resolve to upgrade the bilateral ties, they reached consensus on bolstering cooperation across the areas of their strengths and interests such as economy-trade-investment, with a focus on opening markets for agricultural products, defence – security, agriculture, telecommunications, digital transformation, energy, education – training, and climate change response, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges. They were also unanimous to promote negotiations and sign bilateral collaboration documents to perfect the legal framework for the sustainable development of the relations.

The two leaders pledged to create favourable conditions for the business communities to increase bilateral trade turnover and agreed to enhance coordination, cooperation and mutual support at international organisations as well as inter-regional and multilateral forums.

Dina Boluarte also expressed her hope that Việt Nam will establish a diplomatic representative agency in Lima soon.

The two sides also exchanged their views on various regional and international issues of mutual concern and concurred to ensure the principles of the UN Charter, step up multilateral coordination, promote common values regarding peace, cooperation and settlement of disputes via peaceful means and based on the respect for international law.

President Cường took this occasion to invite the Peruvian leader to pay an official visit to Việt Nam and the latter accepted the invitation with pleasure.

Following the talks, the two leaders announced the joint statement on strengthening the bilateral relations, witnessed the signing of trade promotion agreements, and met with the press. — VNS