Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Peruvian President hosts welcome ceremony for State President of Việt Nam

November 14, 2024 - 07:30
This is the first-ever official visit to Peru by a Vietnamese State President.
Peruvian President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra hosts a welcome ceremony for State President Lương Cường in Lima on November 13 afternoon. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh

LIMA — Peruvian President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra hosted a solemn welcome ceremony for State President Lương Cường and a high-ranking delegation from Việt Nam at the Government Palace (Casa de Pizarro) in Lima on Wednesday afternoon (local time).

This is the first-ever official visit to Peru by a Vietnamese State President. It takes place at a time when Việt Nam and Peru are celebrating their 30th anniversary of their diplomatic relations (November 14, 1994-2024). This is an important milestone, reflecting the positive development of bilateral relations from politics-diplomacy to economy-trade, a historic opportunity, and a driving force to further deepen the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Over the past three decades, despite the geographical distance, the two countries have made significant progress in promoting their political, diplomatic, economic, trade and investment relations. High-ranking leaders of the two sides have regularly held bilateral meetings and contacts on the occasion of attending international conferences. In addition, Việt Nam and Peru have established bilateral dialogue mechanisms, such as the political consultation at the deputy foreign minister level, the Intergovernmental Committee on Economic Affairs and Technical Cooperation at the deputy minister level. They have signed many agreements and memoranda of understanding on cooperation.

At multilateral forums, both Việt Nam and Peru are members of the United Nations, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and the Forum for East Asia-Latin America Cooperation (FEALAC).

Regarding economic, trade and investment cooperation, Việt Nam always considers Peru one of Việt Nam's important partners and leading investment destinations in Latin America. Bilateral trade reached nearly US$500 million in 2023 and nearly $300 million in the first seven months of 2024. The Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) and the Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group have two investment projects in Peru with a total capital of $1.24 billion.

After the official welcoming ceremony, the two Presidents had a private meeting and then held talks to discuss measures to consolidate the foundation of good political relations between the two countries, enhance the effectiveness of cooperation in potential areas, and lift the relationship to a new height.

On the morning of the same day, President Cường and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation laid a wreath at the monument dedicated to Peru's heroes in the Heroes of Independence Park in Lima. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

NA Vice Chairman hosts California State Treasurer

National Assembly Vice Chairman Nguyễn Đức Hải said Việt Nam hopes that through new strategies and initiatives, the US will continue to demonstrate a strong commitment to supporting ASEAN's central role, the ASEAN-US comprehensive strategic partnership, and the Mekong-US partnership.
Politics & Law

NA approves resolution on state budget allocation plan for 2025

The NA requested the Government to direct and guide ministries, central and local agencies, and provincial and municipal authorities to allocate state budget funds in a focused and prioritised manner, ensuring compliance with the conditions and order of priorities outlined in the Law on Public Investment, as well as resolutions of the NA and the NA Standing Committee.
Politics & Law

State President delivers policy speech at University of Chile

President Cường expressed his belief that with good traditional relations, goodwill and potential for bilateral comprehensive cooperation, the Việt Nam - Chile relationship will continue to reach new heights, for the benefit of the people of the two countries, and for peace, cooperation and development in the two regions and the world.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom