State leader meets President of Peru’s Supreme Court in Lima

LIMA — State President Lương Cường had a meeting with President of the Supreme Court of Peru Javier Arévalo Vela in Lima on Wednesday morning (local time), within the framework of his official visit to the South American country.

Expressing his delight at his first trip to Peru and meeting with the highest-level leader of the judicial sector, Cuong congratulated Peru on becoming a Development Partner of ASEAN earlier this year as well as hosting APEC 2024 with a wide range of meaningful and important activities. He showed his belief that the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week will be a great success, contributing to enhancing the nation's role, position and reputation in the region and the world at large.

Highlighting the Vietnamese State leader’s visit is taking place in the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties (November 14, 1994-2024), Javier Arévalo Vela said he believes the trip will contribute to consolidating and enhancing the two countries’ relations in the coming time.

Cường said he is pleased with the positive developments of the two nations' relationship in all fields, especially in trade and investment. At present, Peru is Việt Nam's largest investment partner in Latin America, while the latter is the former's number one trading partner in ASEAN.

He said that in his visit, the two sides’ leaders will exchange specific measures to strengthen collaboration so as to create important momentum to lift the bilateral ties to a new height.

Regarding the judicial sector, the head of state highlighted that after 40 years of implementing the Đổi Mới (Renewal) process, Việt Nam has gained remarkable achievements in building a legal system and a rule-of-law state. However, in his capacity as head of the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform, Cường said that Việt Nam needs to continue to promote the perfection of its legal system to meet the new situation and serve the country's development.

Recognising that in that process, learning and referring to the experience of international friends is very important, the State President showed his hope that in the coming time, the Vietnamese and Peruvian courts will have more cooperation activities and delegation exchanges to learn from each other's experience.

In addition, he proposed the Peruvian judiciary will actively create favourable conditions for Vietnamese enterprises to increase investment in the country, and coordinate with the Vietnamese side to strengthen coordination at inter-regional and international judicial forums.

Javier Arévalo Vela affirmed that Peru in general and its judicial sector in particular always attach importance to and are ready to promote cooperation and friendship with Việt Nam. He confirmed that his country consistently considers Việt Nam a leading important partner and a reliable bridge in its overall foreign policy in the East Asian region.

He proposed that the judiciaries of Việt Nam and Peru soon sign a cooperation document guiding specific collaboration activities in the coming time.

The chief justice affirmed that Vietnamese enterprises investing in Peru will always be protected by local law, and emphasised that cooperation between the judicial agencies of the two countries still has much room and potential, as Peru and Việt Nam are both law-abiding countries. — VNS