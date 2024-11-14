State President meets with President of Peruvian Council of Ministers in Lima

LIMA – Vietnamese State President Lương Cường met with President of the Council of Ministers of Peru Gustavo Adriazén in Lima on November 13 afternoon (local time), within the framework of his official visit to the Latin American nation.

Adriazén expressed his pleasure at welcoming the President and the high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam on their official visit to Peru, which coincides with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Việt Nam-Peru diplomatic relations. He affirmed that the trip is of historical significance, serving as a driving force to further deepen the bilateral friendship and cooperation in the coming years.

He affirmed that Peru attaches importance to developing its friendship and comprehensive cooperation with Việt Nam, and expressed his desire for the two countries to share best practices in national governance and the implementation of socio-economic development policies.

Congratulating Peru on assuming the role of host of APEC 2024, the President of Việt Nam said he believed the APEC Economic Leaders' Week will be a great success, further enhancing Peru's role, position, and reputation in both the region and the world.

He assessed that the friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Việt Nam and Peru have made impressive progress in recent years, particularly in the areas of trade and investment. Peru is currently Việt Nam's top investment partner and the sixth-largest trading partner in Latin America, while the latter is Peru's biggest trading partner in ASEAN. However, he noted that there remains ample room to further expand bilateral cooperation.

The host appreciated Vietnamese enterprises' investment activities in Peru, especially the very successful telecommunications project by Việt Nam's Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel). He affirmed his support for and commitment to facilitating Viettel's expansion into projects related to digital transformation, digital technology, smart cities, and cybersecurity, which will contribute to Peru's development, and bring long-term benefits to businesses and the people of both countries.

The two leaders agreed that the fact that both countries are members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) provides a solid foundation for strengthening trade and investment cooperation.

They agreed to further promote meetings and visits of senior leaders of Việt Nam and Peru, as well as exchanges at various levels in the coming years; and committed to regularly and effectively implementing dialogue mechanisms on politics-diplomacy and economy-trade to make the bilateral cooperation increasingly practical and effective.

Both sides agreed to actively promote collaboration between ASEAN and the Pacific Alliance, and strengthen coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums and international organisations.

Congratulating Việt Nam on being chosen to host APEC 2027, Adriazén affirmed Peru’s backing and close coordination with Việt Nam to ensure its success.

On this occasion, Cường conveyed Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính's regards and invitation to Adriazén to visit Việt Nam at an appropriate time for both sides. VNS