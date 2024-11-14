Vietnamese, Peruvian Presidents seek measures to deepen relations

LIMA — Việt Nam’s State President Lương Cường and his Peruvian counterpart Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra shared the view on the development of the two countries’ relations, with increasing high-level dialogues and political trust, and progress in economic-trade ties, during their talks in Lima.

Speaking to the press following the talks on Wednesday afternoon (local time), the visiting Vietnamese leader congratulated Peru on assuming the role of APEC 2024 Chair and expressed his belief that the APEC Economic Leaders' Week will be a success, contributing to fostering cooperation and connectivity in the Asia-Pacific and elevating Peru’s role and position on the international stage.

Cường said the two sides should make greater efforts as there remains significant untapped potential for economic cooperation, in both traditional spheres like oil and gas, mining, infrastructure, and agriculture, as well as emerging fields such as digital transformation, renewable energy, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence.

The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), to which Việt Nam and Peru are signatories, provides a vital framework for even closer economic integration, he noted.

The State President emphasised that the two sides agreed on major directions and measures to further deepen bilateral relations across various fields. These include increasing high-level exchanges and meetings, strengthening cooperation mechanisms and legal frameworks, expanding diplomatic and consular presence, and facilitating business connections, trade and investment promotion, and transport and logistics links. They also consented to enhance cultural and educational collaboration, and people-to-people interactions.

According to Cường, the two sides issued a joint statement on strengthening the Việt Nam-Peru relations, saying they now have the conditions necessary to advance their relationship to a higher level. With strong political determination, they will work together to soon announce the new framework.

He showed his confidence that this visit will provide momentum for the two countries’ friendly and cooperative relations to grow further, meeting the interests and aspirations of their people, and contributing to peace, cooperation, development, and integration between East Asia and Latin America.

Cường used the occasion to invite the Peruvian President to visit Việt Nam in 2025, emphasising that the trip would mark another historic milestone in the bilateral relations.

For her part, Boluart affirmed that over the past three decades, the two countries have steadily strengthened their friendship and cooperation, as well as mutual understanding, built on consensus across a range of bilateral and multilateral issues.

They have become important partners of each other, the host leader stressed, saying she and the Vietnamese State President concurred to beef up and deepen the relations.

She said the two sides held important and productive discussions covering various bilateral cooperation areas, along with regional and international issues of shared concern. They also explored new avenues of cooperation for the benefit of both nations' people.

Following the talks, the host leader presented the Grand Cross of the Order of “the Sun of Peru” to the State President of Việt Nam. — VNS