Party leader urges Bạch Long Vĩ to become a strategic stronghold in the Gulf of Tonkin

HẢI PHÒNG Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has urged Bạch Long Vĩ Island District to transform into a strategic fortress, safeguarding the Gulf of Tonkin, developing it into a leading fisheries logistics centre and a base for aquaculture and sustainable tourism.

The Party leader on Thursday visited the district as part of a working programme in Hải Phòng City, surveying the lives of officials and residents in the nation’s most remote offshore island.

Bạch Long Vĩ lies 15 nautical miles from the maritime boundary between Việt Nam and China, approximately 110km from Hòn Dáu (Đồ Sơn, Hải Phòng). Established in 1992 as part of Hải Phòng City, the island’s population primarily engages in fishing and fisheries logistics, with the island’s harbours offering essential refuge for vessels during rough seas.

Over its 31-year development, Bạch Long Vĩ has made substantial progress in Party-building, governance and community engagement, bolstered by investments in more than 60 infrastructure projects that have contributed significantly to socio-economic development, national defence and maritime sovereignty.

The island’s essential services continue to improve.

Freshwater systems provide clean water for residents and offshore vessels, while power is generated by diesel, wind and solar sources totalling over five MW, ensuring stable supply and meeting energy needs for the next 10-15 years.

Industries on the island have shown steady growth, focusing on fisheries logistics, seafood processing, agriculture and gradually developing tourism. The district’s armed forces have fulfilled their defence responsibilities under the guidance of local and central authorities.

Following reports from local leaders and armed forces on the island’s development and protection, General Secretary Lâm acknowledged the significance of visiting this remote outpost, commending the contributions of officials, soldiers, youth volunteers, and residents who have transformed Bạch Long Vĩ from a barren island into a vibrant community with thriving infrastructure. This transformation, he said, reflects the spirit of volunteerism, dedication and close military-community bonds.

Citing the 8th Central Committee Conference on Việt Nam’s Marine Economy Development Strategy to 2030, with a vision to 2045, the Party leader reiterated Việt Nam’s goal to be a strong, prosperous maritime nation.

To this end, he called on Hải Phòng City and Bạch Long Vĩ District to develop specific plans to transform the island into a fortress safeguarding the Gulf of Tonkin, a centre for fisheries logistics and a base for aquaculture and tourism, in alignment with Politburo resolutions.

He recommended zoning the island for military, economic and ecological purposes to guide infrastructure investments in energy, transport, telecommunications, military facilities, fisheries, climate resilience and storm shelters, fostering the integration of socio-economic growth with national defence.

Bạch Long Vĩ was also encouraged to bolster maritime security and defence capabilities, with cohesive defence arrangements among islands. Training and combat readiness should be prioritised, along with regular rescue exercises to maintain high preparedness levels among soldiers.

Hải Phòng should establish Bạch Long Vĩ as a bastion of political stability and social order, with the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Public Security, and other agencies tasked with developing integrated economic-defence strategies for the region.

The Party General Secretary underscored the importance of enhancing the island’s vitality through tree planting, freshwater reservoir construction, environmental protection, and biodiversity conservation. He recommended initiatives to attract volunteers, educators and healthcare professionals to the island, strengthening social structures and solidarity among officials, military personnel, and residents. Improving the material and spiritual quality of life for the island’s residents, he noted, is crucial to ensuring social welfare.

Regarding proposals for offshore wind power and land expansion, he urged the Government to direct relevant ministries and departments to assess and continue developing infrastructure for both military and civilian needs to meet socio-economic objectives and ensure maritime security.

For economic development, he reiterated the need to follow Resolution 45, issued on January 24, 2019, by the Politburo, which outlines Hải Phòng’s development through 2030 with a vision to 2045. He called for Bạch Long Vĩ to become a leading fisheries logistics and rescue centre for northern Việt Nam, with a focus on high-end aquaculture and sustainable tourism tied to marine ecosystem conservation.

Earlier, General Secretary Lâm met with residents, praising the unity and cooperation between the island’s people and military in building a prosperous and secure outpost for the nation.

During his visit, the General Secretary and his delegation laid wreaths and offered incense at the Bạch Long Vĩ Island Martyrs’ Memorial, presented gifts to personnel at Radar Station 27 and attended a groundbreaking ceremony for new facilities at the island’s Military-Civilian Medical Centre. VNS