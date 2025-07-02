Vietnam Airlines boosts Việt Nam – Middle East air links

HÀ NỘI — National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and Saudia, the national airline of Saudi Arabia, have officially established a codeshare partnership to enhance connectivity for passengers travelling between the two nations, improve service quality, and provide a more rewarding experience.

The agreement also includes reciprocal benefits from the airlines’ programmes for frequent flyers.

Under the deal, the two airlines share each other's flight codes, with Saudia's (SV) on Vietnam Airlines flights and (VN) on those operated by Saudia.

Passengers from Việt Nam can easily travel from Hà Nội or HCM City to major Saudi Arabian cities such as Jeddah and Riyadh with a single booking and check-in. These cities - key economic, cultural, and religious hubs of Saudi Arabia - are increasingly attracting international visitors thanks to their unique blend of modernity and distinctive Middle Eastern traditions.

Nguyễn Quang Trung, head of the Planning and Development Department of Vietnam Airlines, stated that the agreement with Saudia marks a strategic step forward to expand its international network, particularly to the Middle East—a high-potential market with impressive growth in both tourism and aviation.

This partnership reflects Vietnam Airlines' commitment to delivering a seamless and world-class travel experience for passengers, while strengthening economic, cultural, and commercial ties between Việt Nam and Saudi Arabia, he said. He believed that combining the strengths of the two SkyTeam members can bring added value to frequent flyer members and help boost passenger exchanges between the two countries.

Arved von zur Muehlen, Chief Commercial Officer of Saudia, said this codeshare agreement demonstrates Saudia’s commitment to offering passengers more destinations to explore and ensuring a seamless travel experience, especially as both airlines are members of the SkyTeam alliance.

By partnering with reputable national carriers, Saudia expects to expand its global network in line with its strategy to promote economic growth and cultural exchange, he noted.

In 2024, passenger traffic between Việt Nam and Saudi Arabia reached 20,000, surging by 64 per cent compared to 2023, highlighting the strong growth potential in the aviation and tourism sectors. Additionally, Saudi Arabia’s simplified and expedited e-visa policy for Vietnamese citizens travelling for tourism, conferences, or family visits has helped reduce procedures and preparation time. This is also part of the Saudi Vision 2030 Strategy, which aims to promote tourism and international engagement, especially with dynamic markets like Việt Nam.

The agreement between the two national airlines not only helps Việt Nam expand its presence in the Middle East but also serves as a key driver for promoting trade, economic cooperation, and cultural exchange between the two countries. — VNA/VNS