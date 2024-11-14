PM Chính urges national solidarity to drive socio-economic progress in border communities

LẠNG SƠN — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính yesterday attended the National Great Unity Festival with the local people in a remote mountainous area, urging the community to come together to tackle local challenges.

He was on a visit to residential area No 8, Na Sầm Town, Văn Lãng District, Lạng Sơn Province.

In celebration of the 94th anniversary of the Traditional Day of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (November 18, 1930 - November 18, 2024), joining PM Chính were leaders from various ministries, departments, the Central Việt Nam Fatherland Front and officials from Cao Bằng and Lạng Sơn provinces.

PM Chính expressed his warmest regards and congratulations to the residents of area No 8, the home to 134 households with 590 residents of the three ethnic groups of Tày, Nùng and Kinh.

He said that his visit to this remote, mountainous border community was intended to foster a better understanding of local challenges, especially regarding infrastructure needs in transport, education, healthcare, power and internet access.

The Government, he added, remains committed to eradicating makeshift, dilapidated houses, reducing poverty, and fostering unity to help communities thrive.

He stressed that unity is a precious national tradition, honed over millennia.

“When the nation faces danger or difficulty, the spirit of great unity shines all the brighter,” he said, affirming that unity is a decisive force driving Việt Nam’s successes.

He observed that festivals like this enhance the Fatherland Front’s role, elevate revolutionary spirit and honour community strength, contributing to the success of national socio-political and cultural goals.

Briefing the locals on the country’s socio-economic development, PM Chính said various achievements have been met under the sound leadership, timely direction of the Party Central Committee, the accompanying of the National Assembly and competent organisations in the political system, the flexible and drastic management of the Government, as well as enthusiastic support from the business community and localities, including Lạng Sơn Province.

He praised locals for their unity, perseverance and progress in both economic and cultural spheres, encouraged local leaders, the Fatherland Front, and the public to continue promoting self-reliance and unity, especially by supporting impoverished families, embodying the principle of 'leaving no one behind'.

The PM urged vigilance against threats from groups seeking to exploit ethnic and religious issues to destabilise the unity of the nation and he emphasised the importance of promoting solidarity in combating poverty and poor housing conditions.

He also asked for support in the completion of the Đồng Đăng-Trà Lĩnh Expressway project, which is crucial to local socio-economic development.

In a special appeal, the PM urged residents of area No 8 and other border communities to uphold a spirit of national and international solidarity, fostering a peaceful, cooperative and prosperous border region.

PM Chính, echoing late President Hồ Chí Minh’s teachings on unity as a path to success, voiced his hope and confidence that the people of area No 8 and Lạng Sơn Province will embody the spirit of national unity within every neighbourhood and even globally through concrete actions.

He called for all targets for this year to be met comprehensively, laying a robust foundation for rapid, sustainable growth and ensuring a steady rise in the quality of life year after year.

At the event, local residents proposed new ideas focused on socio-economic and cultural progress.

Outstanding families and individuals were also recognised for their contributions to the homeland.

In recent years, the local people have actively joined the campaign of building new-style rural and civilised urban areas.

All students pursue higher education and every household has standard sanitary facilities. Over 90 per cent of residents are insured and have digital health records. — VNS