Party leader attends Great National Solidarity Festival in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm joined residents in Quán Thánh Ward of Hà Nội's Ba Đình District in the Great National Solidarity Festival on Tuesday.

The event, held in celebration of the 94th anniversary of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF)’s Traditional Day (November 18, 1930 - 2024), also saw the presence of Politburo member and Chairman of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn; Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission Trần Cẩm Tú; Politburo member and Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hoà Bình; and Vice President of the VFF Central Committee Tô Thị Bích Châu.

Speaking at the event, Lâm appreciated the achievements and efforts of the Party Committee, authorities, army and people of Hà Nội in general, and Ba Đình District and Quán Thánh Ward in particular, over the past time.

He emphasised that the strength of the great national unity bloc is always one of the most important and powerful resources for the entire Party, people and army to overcome all difficulties and challenges, successfully carry out the cause of national development and innovation, and build a peaceful, civilised, and modern capital with a long-standing culture.

The leader said Việt Nam has gathered all the necessary conditions and is facing a historic opportunity to enter a new development era, the one of the nation's rise.

To that end, he urged all-level Party Committees and authorities of Hà Nội to continue to thoroughly grasp the viewpoint of "taking the people as the centre and the subject of all policies and strategies", "taking their happiness and prosperity as the goal to strive for", improving their material and spiritual lives, ensuring that they benefit from innovation and development.

On this occasion, the Party leader presented gifts to 17 Party officials from Quán Thánh with at least 70 years of Party membership. Other participating leaders also presented gifts to outstanding individuals and families in the ward. — VNA/VNS