War-time bomb found in northern province

November 12, 2024 - 16:43
Hưng Yên Province's military soldiers have successfully disposed of a wartime unexploded bomb. — VNA/VNS Photo

HƯNG YÊN — Military sappers in the northern province of Hưng Yên on Tuesday safely moved and detonated a war-time bomb weighing more than 100kg with intact fuse, which was uncovered in Kim Đồng District on November 9.

The US bomb, about 20cm in diametre and 85cm in length, was discovered by the locals in Duong Phu hamlet, Chính Nghĩa Commune, Kim Đồng District, when digging a drainage ditch.

Việt Nam is among the countries most affected by unexploded ordnance (UXO).

Today, unexploded bombs and mines are hidden underground in almost all provinces and cities, with around 5.6 million hectares of land contaminated, equivalent to 17.71 per cent of the country’s natural land area.

With joint efforts of the Vietnamese government and people, and the support of the international community, over the past 50 years, since the Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Việt Nam was signed on January 27, 1973, Việt Nam has cleared nearly 2.5 million hectares of contaminated land to serve resettlement, ensure safety for people, and build economic works. — VNA/VNS

Unexploded ordnance UXO Vietnam war

