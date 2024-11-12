Province strives to eliminate temporary housing by 2025

THÁI BÌNH — Thái Bình Province has implemented many flexible measures and methods to eliminate temporary and dilapidated houses for poor and near-poor households, to achieve sustainable poverty reduction.

The province has a target of getting rid of all temporary and dilapidated houses by September 2025.

The plans in Thái Bình have been put at the centre of the entire local political system, many temporary and dilapidated houses have been upgraded and replaced, improving the quality of people's lives.

According to the project to support poor and near-poor households in Thái Bình, the province currently has 2,106 poor and near-poor households in need.

Of which, 1,164 ones need to build new houses, whereas 942 others need to have their homes repaired.

Thái Bình Province has agreed to give VNĐ100 million (US$3,900) per household to build house and VNĐ50 million per household for repairs.

The capital is from the National Fund to eliminate temporary and dilapidated houses, local budget and the provincial Fatherland Front Committee.

Secretary of Thái Bình Provincial Party Committee Ngô Đông Hải said that the province had issued the Directive No 38-CT/TU on October 31 this year, on strengthening leadership and direction to eliminate temporary and dilapidated houses.

Accordingly, the support methods will be in a diversified, flexible manner, suitable to reality in the spirit of : "Whoever has time and labour helps time and labour, whoever has property helps property, whoever has little helps little, whoever has a lot helps a lot".

Provincial authorities have directed all sectors to develop plans and roadmaps for implementing the eliminating temporary and dilapidated houses programme.

Provincial leaders requested the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of Thái Bình Province to call for State employees, armed forces, the business community and people of all walks of life in the province to join the programme. — VNS