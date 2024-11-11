PM urges drastic measures on African swine fever in year-end months

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has ordered drastic measures, including large-scale vaccination campaigns, to prevent and control African swine fever.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, as many as 1,452 African swine fever outbreaks have been reported since early this year in 1,003 communes in 48 provinces and cities.

Over 81,000 pigs have been culled thus far, an increase of 2.6 times over the same period last year.

Several typhoons this season have also caused severe damage to agricultural production and livestock farming.

African swine fever and typhoons have negatively affected the livestock industry, food supply and consumer price index, with prices expected to rise before the end of the year and Lunar New Year 2025.

In order to promptly and effectively prevent African swine fever, restore production and ensure an adequate food supply, the Prime Minister requested ministers, heads of ministerial-level agencies, Government agencies and chairmen of provincial and centrally-run people's committees to take drastic and synchronous solutions to prevent and control African swine fever.

Local authorities have been asked to mobilise local resources to handle outbreaks and prevent new ones while destroying sick pigs, suspected sick pigs and dead pigs.

Farmers have also been ordered to sterilise cages and surrounding areas.

Localities will review and compile data on the total number of pigs as well as the number already vaccinated against African swine fever.

They will have to adjust plans and prioritise funding for centralised vaccine purchases before organising simultaneous vaccinations.

The PM also urged dissemination of information on the fever’s risks and told local authorities to take responsibility if an outbreak of African swine fever occurs in the area.

He asked for localities to build disease-free areas and facilities to serve exports.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is presiding over and coordinating with ministries, sectors and localities to closely monitor the situation and proactively deploy measures to ensure an adequate food supply before, during and after the Lunar New Year. — VNS