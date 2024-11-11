Typhoon Yinxing weakens as it moves southwest

HÀ NỘI – Typhoon Yinxing has weakened, with wind speeds reducing to level 9, gusting to level 11, and moving southwest at a speed of 10-15 km per hour early Monday morning (November 11), according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

At 1am on Monday, the storm's centre was positioned approximately at 17.9 degrees North latitude and 112.1 degrees East longitude, in the western sea area of the northern East Sea, about 130 km north of the Hoàng Sa (Paracel) Islands.

The strongest winds near the storm's centre reached level 9 (75-88 kmph), gusting to level 11, moving southwest at 10-15 kmph.

By 1am on Tuesday (November 12), the storm's centre is forecasted to be located at about 15.3 degrees North latitude and 109.8 degrees East longitude, in the sea area between Quảng Nam and Bình Định provinces. The strongest winds near the storm’s centre are expected to decrease to level 7, gusting to level 9, moving southwest at around 15 kmph, weakening into a tropical depression.

The hazardous area is expected to range from 14.5 degrees to 19.5 degrees North latitude and from 108.5 degrees to 113.5 degrees East longitude. This includes the western sea area of the northern East Sea (including the Hoàng Sa islands) and the offshore area from Thừa Thiên-Huế to Bình Định provinces, classified as disaster risk level 3.

Over the next two days, the storm is predicted to approach the area from Gia Lai to Bình Định provinces, with the strongest winds around 15 kmph, gradually weakening into a low-pressure area.

On Monday, in the western sea area of the northern East Sea (including the Hoàng Sa islands), winds are expected to reach level 7, with areas near the storm’s centre experiencing winds at levels 8-9, gusting to level 11, with wave heights of 2-4m, and in areas near the storm’s centre, 4-6m; the sea will be very rough.

Vessels operating in the aforementioned hazardous areas are likely to encounter thunderstorms, squalls, strong winds, and large waves.

In relation to the developments of Typhoon TORAJI near the East Sea, early Monday morning, the typhoon moved west-northwest at a speed of approximately 20 kmph.

The centre of the typhoon was located in the eastern sea area of Luzon Island, Philippines. VNS