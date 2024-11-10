Member of ‘Democratic multi-party coalition’ arrested in HCM City

HCM CITY — Vietnamese authorities have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly 'threatening national security and political stability' in connection with the so-called ‘Democratic multi-party coalition.’

Trần Khắc Đức was arrested by the HCM City Police on Saturday for “production and dissemination of materials opposing the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam” under Article 117 of the Penal Code.

Being part of the 'Democratic multi-party coalition', Đức is accused of having followed instructions from its leaders and written articles that insult national leaders and distort historical facts.

He is also charged with building domestic support for the group, which authorities deem a serious threat.

Before the arrest, he had been warned multiple times about his activities.

The coalition is led by an individual with a Vietnamese name identified as Nguyễn Gia Kiểng currently living in France, with nationality being unclear, the police told local media.

The organisation is reported to be using social media platforms for the purpose of recruiting members, violating Vietnamese law, according to the police.

Authorities say that in the west, democracy is often equated with multi-party elections, leading many to view single-party systems as repressive. Việt Nam's democratic political system is, however, solely led by the Communist Party of Việt Nam, a notion that may confuse those educated in the west. — VNS