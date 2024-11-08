Văn Lang University enters Asia's top 500

HCM CITY — HCM City-based Văn Lang University (VLU) has moved up into the top 500 in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Rankings 2025.

British higher education analytics firm QS released its Asia University Rankings 2025 on Wednesday (November 6), featuring 985 universities across Asia.

Seventeen Vietnamese universities were included in the rankings, two more than in the previous year.

VLU significantly improved its ranking from the 701-750 group last year to the 491-500 bracket this year, and maintained its 86th position in Southeast Asia.

The university also continued to be awarded the “Research & Discovery - Performance Improvement” certificate that demonstrates a significant improvement in rating results based on an improvement in average rank.

The achievements reflect VLU’s steadfast efforts to establish its brand and align its educational quality with international standards. The university has shown exceptional progress in 2024, particularly in terms of brand reputation and international collaboration.

QS is one of the world’s three most respected university-ranking organisations. Its rankings place the most weight on academic and employer reputation at 30 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively.

Other factors include lecturer-to-student ratio, lecturers with PhDs, research papers per lecturer, citation rate per research paper, international research network, international lecturer ratio, and international student ratio, with each contributing around 2.5-10 per cent.

QS recognised VLU for its strong growth in developing partnerships, an increasing number of international exchange students, and its brand reputation.

These accomplishments align with the university's commitment to enhancing a global learning environment for students, fostering international collaboration in education and research, and building a respected brand based on quality education and a comprehensive development experience for learners.

In recent years, VLU has made continuous strides toward becoming an internationally recognised university known for quality.

The university has actively built an international network and demonstrated a strong commitment to quality assurance.

Văn Lang University has nearly 200 international partners across 25 countries on four continents, including prestigious strategic partners among the top universities in Asia and worldwide.

Through an open and globally oriented learning environment, VLU students have access to international experiences, and the number of international students coming to the university continues to grow each year.

QS recognised the university's significant increase in international exchange students, surpassing the regional average.

In the 2023-24 academic year, more than 1,100 international students from 25 countries studied and engaged in activities at VLU.

Around 200 VLU students participated in studies, internships, and short-term exchanges at international universities. More than 300 international lecturers from Asia, the Americas, and Europe are currently teaching at VLU.

The university aims to nurture well-rounded, ethical, lifelong learners who make a positive impact and inspire society.

Modern learning facilities at its campuses have supported vibrant academic, cultural, artistic, and sports activities, with more than 800 events connecting an ever-growing student community.

VLU is among 11 higher education institutions in Việt Nam that have achieved international quality accreditation.

In 2024, it became the first private university in the country to get the European-standard FIBAA accreditation, meeting 100 per cent of quality criteria, with nearly 50 per cent of these criteria exceeding the required standards and two criteria recognised as outstanding.

It currently has six programmes accredited by the ASEAN University Network Quality Assurance (AUN-QA), along with three postgraduate programmes and 23 undergraduate programmes accredited according to national standards.

All its programmes are benchmarked against those of globally respected universities ranked in the top 100-300, with the goal of creating a comprehensive development experience for learners.

VLU was also named in the 801 - 1,000 group in the Impact Rankings 2024 released by the Times Higher Education (THE).

The Impact Rankings is the only global performance table that assesses universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).