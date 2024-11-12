Social network users must authenticate accounts from December 25

HÀ NỘI — From December 25, social network users in Việt Nam will have to authenticate their accounts with their mobile phone numbers or personal ID numbers, according to a new Government regulation.

In the case the user confirms that he/she does not have a mobile phone number in Việt Nam, foreign organisations, enterprises or individuals providing social networking services will need to authorise the account using a personal identification number, in accordance with the provisions of the law on identification and electronic authentication.

Livestreamers will also need to use personal identification numbers to authenticate their accounts.

Decree 147/2024/NĐ-CP states that only accounts authenticated by phone numbers or personal identification numbers will be allowed to operate, including posting information (writing articles, commenting, livestreaming) and sharing information on social networks.

The decree will take effect from December 25, with a deadline set 90 days from that date.

Authenticating social network accounts by phone number or identification code will help prevent and handle fraudulent acts and prevent spreading fake news on social network platforms in Việt Nam, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications. — VNS