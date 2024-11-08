Việt Nam makes practical contributions to regional multilateral cooperation mechanisms: Deputy FM

HÀ NỘI — A high-ranking Vietnamese delegation led by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has made concrete and substantive contributions to regional multilateral cooperation mechanisms, remarked Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thanh Binh.

He told the press the contributions by the delegation to the eighth Greater Mekong Sub-region (GMS) Summit, the 10th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit and the 11th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam (CLMV) Summit as well as their activities in China from November 5-8.

"PM Chính and other members of the Vietnamese delegation affirmed Việt Nam's proactive, positive, and responsible contributions to the development of the Mekong subregion, as well as to strengthening its friendship and cooperation with host China and other partners," he noted.

The delegation showed active and proactive engagement in the preparation process as well as the discussions at the summits, he said, adding Vietnamese ministries, agencies, and localities made significant contributions in shaping the documents and agendas of the meetings, helping to foster a consensus.

The PM proposed that the GMS focus on developing next-generation economic corridors, with innovation as the core. For ACMECS, he suggested a new mission of building a united, strong, and sustainable Mekong community. As for CLMV, he underlined a new focus on breakthroughs by leveraging internal strengths in combination with external resources and fostering solidarity to overcome challenges.

He also introduced a "4-Together" approach (listening and understanding together; sharing a vision and taking action together; working, ẹnoying, and winning together; developing and sharing joy, happiness, and pride together) and a "6-Linkage" motto (linkages between thinking and action; between tradition and modernity; between rapid growth and sustainable development; between nations and regions and the world; between the government and citizens and businesses; between development and maintaining stability and ensuring security). These initiatives received enthusiastic support from leaders and delegates.

In a show of commitment, the leader announced Vietnam's contribution of 10 million USD to the ACMECS Development Fund and continuation of its scholarship programme for students from Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar to study and conduct research in Vietnam.

Regarding the outcomes of the summits, Bình underscored their focus on digital transformation, innovation, and supportive policy frameworks to drive regional growth. Participating countries reaffirmed their commitment to sustainable management and use of the Mekong River's water resources, addressing climate change, transitioning to clean energy, and building green and circular economies.

With an aim to improve the potential and capabilities of regional economies, the leaders agreed that the GMS, ACMECS, and CLMV cooperation frameworks should promote industrialisation, modernisation, and development of manufacturing industries and infrastructure in transportation, energy, and telecommunications. Human resources development and strengthened economic connectivity also emerged as key priorities.

They also agreed to realise a shared vision and common aspirations for a bright future through a collective determination, a common voice and a coordinated action.

The summits culminated in the adoption of the GMS Innovation Strategy for Development through 2030 and the Joint Declarations of GMS, ACMECS, and CLMV leaders.

On the occasion, PM Chính held extensive discussions with his Lao and Cambodian counterparts, exploring ways to advance bilateral and trilateral cooperation in a new phase of development grounded in trust, solidarity and mutual understanding. They pledged to promote strategic cooperation in infrastructure, transportation connectivity, energy, finance, and people-to-people exchange.

Regarding the results of PM Chính's bilateral activities in China, Bình said that the PM's working trip took place when the Vietnam - China relations are growing positively in both quality and quantity after the two sides agreed to elevate their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and build a Việt Nam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance in December 2023. Moreover, the two countries are also looking towards the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations - an important milestone in the development of the two Parties and the two countries.

During this working trip, PM Chính had a very hectic working agenda, with 19 bilateral activities, including holding talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang; together with Li witnessing the exchange of diplomatic notes regarding the establishment of the Consulate General of Việt Nam in Chongqing; meeting with the leaders of Yunnan province, Chongqing city, and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region; visiting the Hồ Chí Minh Relic Site in Kunming and the Chongqing Hongyan Revolution History Museum, where President Hồ Chí Minh's revolutionary activities are featured.

He also attended the Việt Nam - China Business Forum, and a programme introducing Vietnamese culture and tourism; received several major Chinese enterprises; and met the Vietnamese community in China.

The Vietnamese delegation's activities were successful. During the talks and meetings between PM Chính, and Premier Li and other Chinese leaders and officials, the two sides reached consensus on continuing to implement and concretise the high-level common perceptions, and promoting Việt Nam's relations with China, including its localities, in a more effective, substantive and sustainable manner.

Firstly, the two sides agreed to enhance political trust as an important guide for the development of the bilateral relations.

Chính, and Li and the leaders of Chinese localities all appreciated the positive development trend of the relationship between the two Parties and the two countries and between their localities; and agreed to regularly maintain flexible forms of contact at all levels, especially the high level; promoted exchanges and cooperation on the channels of Party, Government, National Assembly and Fatherland Front. They will strive to successfully organise the 16th meeting of the Steering Committee for Việt Nam-China Bilateral Cooperation in 2024.

Secondly, they consented to continue to deepen substantive cooperation in all fields, and consolidate the material foundation for the bilateral relations. The two sides will promote complementary strengths, and focus on implementing major projects which are new symbols of collaboration between Việt Nam and China.

Particularly, they see the implementation of three standard-gauge railway lines connecting the two countries namely Lào Cai-Hà Nội-Hải Phòng, Lạng Sơn-Hà Nội, and Móng Cái-Hạ Long-Hải Phòng as the highest priority in strategic infrastructure connectivity between the two sides.

Thirdly, Việt Nam and China agreed to strengthen people-to-people exchanges, further consolidating the social foundation of bilateral relations. The two sides aim to effectively implement activities within the “Year of Việt Nam-China Humanistic Exchange 2025”; promote tourism recovery; and bring into full play the "red addresses" bearing revolutionary historical imprints in Yunnan, Chongqing, and Guangxi to educate the younger generations of Việt Nam and China on the traditional friendship between the two Parties and countries.

Fourthly, the two sides will properly control disagreements, not letting them affect the relationship between the two Parties and the two countries. At the same time, they will closely coordinate in border management and protection following the three legal documents on land border and related agreements, and in organising activities to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Việt Nam -China land border treaty and 15 years since the signing of the three legal documents on land border between the two countries in 2024. — VNA/VNS