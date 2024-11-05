Việt Nam has consistent policies to ensure human rights

HÀ NỘI — During its 57th regular session on September 27, 2024, the United Nations Human Rights Council approved the outcomes of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR)’s fourth cycle for Việt Nam. Coinciding with this review cycle (2019-23), Việt Nam witnessed significant political events that have strategically shaped its development trajectory and solidified the foundation for ensuring human and citizens' rights, notably the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the elections of the 15th-tenure National Assembly (NA) and Government.

Through these events, Việt Nam has articulated a vision and development directions for the 2021-2030 period, aiming to build and perfect a socialist rule of law State, improve living standards and citizens’ right to enjoyment, promote and protect human rights in the country.

Perfecting Legal Framework

From 2019 to November 2023, the Vietnamese NA passed 44 laws, many of which pertain to human and citizens' rights. These laws align with the 2013 Constitution and international treaties, ensuring compatibility with international treaties of which Việt Nam is a member.

Việt Nam is reviewing several laws to amend and supplement them in accordance with international commitments. This includes revisions to the Law on Children, the draft Law on Prevention and Control of Prostitution, the Law on Juvenile Justice, and the Law on Gender Reassignment, among others.

The Government has also proposed incorporating various bills into the 2023 and 2024 Programme on Law and Ordinance Building. These bills aim to further refine the legal framework concerning human rights and fundamental rights of citizens, including revisions to the Law on Prevention and Control of Human Trafficking, the Land Law, the Social Insurance Law, the Population Law, the Employment Law, and the Health Insurance Law.

Throughout the process of building legal documents, the State has facilitated citizens' rights to engage in the management of State and society. This is achieved by encouraging public feedback, suggestions, involvement in policy and law building, as well as monitoring and supervising the activities of State agencies.

The State ensures openness and transparency in the process of receiving and responding to citizens' feedback and suggestions.

To date, public consultations on various bills have led to positive changes, improving their effectiveness and quality.

Việt Nam has established a research committee to explore the feasibility of establishing a National Human Rights Institution (NHRI). Several discussions have been held regarding the establishment of this agency, including proposed options for its structure, organisation and model.

Moving forward, Việt Nam will continue to study and reference human rights agency models from around the world, adapting them to the country’s realities.

New policies ensure human rights in Việt Nam

Việt Nam's socio-economic development strategy for 2021-30 sees the country lay emphasis on improving the quality of its human resources and living standards for the poor and those in remote areas. With a human-centred approach, Việt Nam set goals to become a developing country with a modern industry and a high middle-income status by 2030, progressing toward a developed country with high income by 2045.

Việt Nam has also issued new strategies and policies focused on social welfare and protection of vulnerable groups. Notably, in November 2021, the PM approved a programme to enhance the quality of protection, healthcare and support for revolution contributors, the elderly, children, the disabled, and those in need of social assistance for the 2021-30 period.

In the realm of sustainable development, Việt Nam has made substantial reforms in pooling, using, and managing financial resources for development, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) since 2016. Social development investment remained above 34 per cent of GDP from 2016-2021, peaking at 34.8 per cent in 2020.

The monitoring and evaluation of the progress in fulfilling the SDGs are carried out regularly. The database on SDGs is continuously updated and expanded. Việt Nam has issued a system comprising 158 statistical indicators for sustainable development and a roadmap for achieving the SDGs by 2030. The institutional framework for sustainable development is becoming increasingly refined and stringent. Việt Nam has stepped up and developed a network of inter-agency coordination and organisations to promote the fulfilment of the SDGs, including Government agencies, international development partners, businesses, and non-governmental organisations.

On food security, rural and sustainable agricultural development, the Government issued Resolution 34/NQ-CP on ensuring national food security by 2030 in 2011. Việt Nam is also deploying an agricultural restructuring plan for the 2021-2025 period to encourage investment in agriculture and rural areas, support the reduction of agricultural losses. The basic infrastructure for agriculture and rural areas continues to be improved, especially in irrigation and disaster prevention and control. The focus for the sector in the coming time is to transition from high-yield agriculture to high-tech, eco-friendly, responsible and sustainable agriculture.

Regarding green growth and climate change response: The 2020 Law on Environment Protection stipulates that environment protection is harmoniously linked with social security, children's rights, gender equality, and ensuring the right of everyone to live in a clean environment.

Việt Nam’s national climate change strategy to 2050 and its green growth action plan aim to reduce vulnerability and loss caused by climate change by bolstering community resilience and adaptability.

Việt Nam has emerged as one of the first developing countries to incorporate greenhouse gas reduction obligations into its legal framework. In December 2022, the country, in partnership with the G7 and several international allies, adopted the Political Declaration on establishing the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP). The goal is to raise US$15.5 billion over the next 3-5 years to offer financial and technological support to Việt Nam's energy transition.

The PM has issued an action plan for the JETP, detailing mechanisms, policies and solutions to ensure equitable support, particularly for vulnerable groups, with affordable energy access, green job creation, and social welfare policies.

In administrative reform and the fight against corruption and negativity, Việt Nam continues to achieve numerous positive results. The campaign is driven by the PM’s action motto "Discipline, Integrity, Action, Creativity, Breakthrough, Efficiency", along with the consistent stance that there are no off-limit areas or exceptions in handling corruption. This approach is coupled with the application of information technology, the development of e-Government, and the improvement of accountability and public participation, feedback, and contributions in the policy-making and enforcement process.

The Anti-Corruption Law, effective from July 1, 2019, has established a solid legal foundation for anti-corruption efforts, specifying acts of corruption and violations related to anti-corruption.

The Government has issued a comprehensive programme for State administrative reform for the 2021-30 period, aiming to continue efforts to build a democratic, professional, and effective administrative system. Key focuses include institutional reforms, and the development of e-Government and digital government. The Ministry of Home Affairs has introduced new tools such as the Administrative Reform Index and the Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services. — VNA/VNS