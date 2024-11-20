Việt Nam-Cambodia relations expected to enter new development period: official

HÀ NỘI — The upcoming trip to Cambodia by National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn is expected to advance the relations between the two countries into a new development period on the basis of equality, mutual benefit, effective cooperation, and respect for each other's interests, a legislator has said.

Mẫn will lead a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese Party and State to pay an official visit to Cambodia and attend the 12th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) and the 11th Plenary Session of International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace (IPTP) from November 21-24.

The NA's Foreign Affairs Committee said the trip will be made at the invitation of President of the Cambodian People's Party Samdech Techo Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Khuon Sudary, and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the ICAPP Chung Eui-yong.

In an interview granted to the press, Vice Chairwoman of the NA Committee for External Relations Lê Thu Hà said this marks Mẫn’s first official visit to Cambodia as the top legislator.

The visit holds significant importance, reaffirming the foreign policy set forth by the 13th National Party Congress, which gives high priority to the "good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability" with the neighbouring country, she noted.

It underscores the mutual trust and close bond between the high-ranking leaders of the two nations, particularly between the NA Chairman and Cambodia's top leaders, the official continued.

During the visit, the two countries’ leaders are scheduled to outline major directions and measures to enhance the effectiveness of and create new momentum for economic cooperation, and promote connectivity between Việt Nam and Cambodia in the future, Hà said, adding the visit is also expected to foster the bilateral legislative ties.

With regard to ICAPP 12, Hà said the leader’s attendance at the event reflects the Vietnamese Party’s commitment to active and constructive engagement in ICAPP, aiming to strengthen ties with political parties across Asia, contribute to addressing regional issues, and enhance relations with the Cambodian People's Party.

Meanwhile, his attendance at IPTP 11 as a guest of the host country demonstrates Việt Nam's support and goodwill toward Cambodia, particularly during its tenure as IPTP Chair.

The Vietnamese NA Chairman will deliver a keynote speech at the opening session of ICAPP 12, highlighting ICAPP's pivotal position and role in strengthening international solidarity and promoting the resolution of international disputes and conflicts through dialogue and multilateral cooperation in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter.

Mẫn will reaffirm Việt Nam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification, and multilateralisation, and standing ready to be a friend, a reliable partner, and an active, responsible member of the international community. He will also emphasise Việt Nam’s support for ICAPP’s objectives and its commitment to actively contributing to the implementation of these goals, while proposing a number of policies and directions to promote peace and reconciliation in line with the theme of the conference.

He is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with leaders of foreign political parties and parliamentary representatives. — VNS