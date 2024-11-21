Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Party chief and his spouse set off for official visit to Malaysia

November 21, 2024 - 07:28
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm, his spouse Ngô Phương Ly, departed from Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội on November 21 morning for offiical visit to Malaysia. — VNA/VNS Photo An Đăng

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm, his spouse Ngô Phương Ly, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation left Hà Nội on Thursday morning for a three-day official visit to Malaysia at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his spouse.

The Party chief is accompanied by Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee (PCC) and Chairman of the PCC's Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Đình Trạc; Politburo member and Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Nguyễn Văn Nên; Politburo member and Minister of Public Security Lương Tam Quang; Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chief of the PCC's Office Nguyễn Duy Ngọc; Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the PCC's Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung; Member of the PCC, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn; Member of the PCC and National Assembly Vice Chairman Trần Quang Phương; along with several other members of the PCC, leaders of various ministries, agencies and localities.

The visit is a key milestone in Việt Nam-Malaysia relations, aimed at consolidating political trust between the two countries at a high level. It underscores Việt Nam's consistent policy of attaching importance to and fostering relations with neighbouring and regional countries, including Malaysia.

It also reflects Việt Nam's desire to elevate its trustworthy and effective cooperation with Malaysia to a new phase which is at a higher level and more practical, to meet development requirements of both countries in the new period. — VNS

