Việt Nam, Malaysia work together to address challenges: deputy ambassador

HÀ NỘI Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and his wife are heading to Malaysia on an official visit from November 21 to 23, a trip that is highly significant in strengthening the already excellent ties between Malaysia and Việt Nam, Deputy Ambassador of Malaysia Cik Aida Safura Niza Othman told the press.

Last year, Malaysia and Việt Nam celebrated 50 years of diplomatic relations, marked by a successful official visit by Malaysian Prime Minister Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim to Hà Nội in July, she said.

“This year, the visit by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm at the invitation of our Prime Minister reflects both countries' commitment to strengthening our ties. Việt Nam is an important partner for Malaysia, and the hope is for the visit to provide a catalyst for even greater economic, trade and investment cooperation; cooperation in renewable energy and green technology, information and communications technology, digital economy, tourism, cultural and educational exchanges as well as strengthening regional collaboration, especially within the ASEAN framework,” the deputy ambassador stated.

She said as the ASEAN Chair in 2025, Malaysia's priorities will focus on several key areas that align with the region's evolving needs and aspirations. These include strengthening ASEAN centrality, enhancing ASEAN intra-trade and investment, promoting ASEAN’s capability in leveraging advances in science, technology and innovation, and harnessing the benefits of the digital transformation and new technologies.

“Malaysia will also ensure that the elements of inclusivity and sustainability, which is the theme for 2025, remain a focus in our regional community-building efforts,” she said.

She said 2025 is also a significant year for Việt Nam in relation to ASEAN, as it marks 30 years of Việt Nam’s membership.

“As for our hope for Việt Nam's contribution to Malaysia’s chairmanship, Việt Nam’s strategic position and active role in ASEAN will be essential as we work together to address challenges such as climate change, digital transformation and regional security. I believe that Malaysia and Việt Nam, as close partners, can continue to work hand-in-hand in strengthening ASEAN’s global influence and ensuring the security, prosperity and cohesion of our region,” she said.

Lê Hoài Trung, head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, said Malaysia is an important country in Southeast Asia, with prestige and influence in ASEAN.

The official visit to Malaysia to be made by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm is of great significance in implementing the foreign policy of the 13th National Party Congress and the documents of the Party and State on foreign affairs, he said.

According to those documents, relations with ASEAN countries, Southeast Asian countries and ASEAN as a bloc are of utmost importance.

He confirmed that the visit will contribute to elevating the relationship between the two countries to a new level, thereby helping to create new and important conditions for consolidating peaceful environment and mobilising more resources for national development.

Lâm is scheduled to hold meetings with Malaysian politicians and top leaders, including the Malaysian Prime Minister, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the President of the Senate, and chairmen of the largest political parties in Malaysia.

He will deliver an important policy speech at the University of Malaya, the largest and most prestigious university in Malaysia and a top institution in the region.

The Party General Secretary and the Vietnamese high-ranking delegation will meet with the business community, embassy officials, community representatives and Vietnamese students studying in Malaysia.

Trung said Malaysia has witnessed significant growth in digital and green technology, especially with the MADANI Economy, the latest economic framework proposed by the Malaysian Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Việt Nam is entering a new era of national development, with big changes on the horizon, including new economic orientations in the areas of high technology, the green economy, and energy. These are also important developments for Malaysia, he said.

On that basis, the two countries will complement each other, creating a strong foundation for them to enter a new stage of development and strengthen cooperation in response to new challenges, as well as promote advantages internationally, especially promoting the central role of ASEAN in the region, he noted. VNS