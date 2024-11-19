Developing relations with China is Việt Nam's top priority: Deputy PM

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Lê Thành Long on November 19 held talks with Ding Xuexiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Vice Premier of China, on the occasion of his attendance at the 2024 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit and his visit to Zhejiang Province.

Both sides expressed their delight at socio-economic development achievements gained by each country in their respective processes of reform. They highly valued the positive momentum and tangible progress seen in the friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between Việt Nam and China, particularly in high-level delegation exchanges and frequent contacts at various levels. They highlighted the dynamic economic and trade cooperation, with bilateral trade reaching US$168.5 billion in the first 10 months of 2024, marking a 21.1 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

Long affirmed that developing relations with China is a consistent policy, an objective requirement, a strategic choice, and a top priority in Việt Nam's foreign policy. Việt Nam is ready to work with China to effectively implement the high-level perceptions reached during visits by the leaders of the two parties and countries, so as to elevate bilateral relations to a new stage of development, which is more effective and substantive.

He spoke highly of the significance, theme, and success of the 2024 WIC Wuzhen Summit, which highlighted China's important role in this field. He reaffirmed Việt Nam's support for and active participation in multilateral activities organised by the neighbouring country.

Welcoming Long and the Vietnamese government delegation to the 2024 World Internet Conference, Ding said Việt Nam's participation contributes significantly to the event, reflecting its role in fostering international cooperation in this critical field.

The Vice Premier affirmed that China views its relationship with Việt Nam as a top priority in its neighbourhood diplomacy, supports the nation’s sustaining its strategic autonomy, and is willing to work with Việt Nam in further deepening their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and the Việt Nam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

On directions for future cooperation, the two sides agreed to step up all-level exchanges through diverse formats, to well organise the 16th meeting of the Việt Nam-China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation, and to improve the effectiveness of practical cooperation across various sectors.

They said it is necessary to strengthen people-to-people exchanges to solidify the social foundation of the bilateral relations, as well as to effectively organise activities celebrating the " Year of Việt Nam-China Humanistic Exchange", and the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic relations.

Deputy PM Long suggested enhancing the connectivity of development strategies between Việt Nam and China and called on the neighbouring country to provide preferential loans, transfer technology, and help Việt Nam in pesonnel training.

He also highlighted coordination in the consultation and construction of three standard-gauge railway lines connecting the two countries, and the acceleration of the building of the pilot smart border gate model.

He suggested China expand the import of Vietnamese goods, facilitate the establishment of Việt Nam trade promotion offices in certain Chinese localities, and work together to effectively manage land border and control and address maritime disputes.

Ding showed his support for Long’s proposals, affirming China's readiness to further open its market to high-quality Vietnamese products and support the establishment of more Vietnamese trade offices in his country.

He also agreed to foster infrastructure connectivity, prioritising the construction of the three railway lines. Furthermore, he emphasised strengthening cooperation in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and new energy, while jointly maintaining stable supply and production chains in the region.

He agreed that the two sides should control and handle satisfactorily maritime issues, boost cooperation, and create conditions for resolving differences. — VNA/VNS