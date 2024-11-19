Vietnamese PM meets with leaders of key partners on G20 Summit sidelines

RIO DE JANEIRO — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had meetings with leaders of countries and international organisations on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Tuesday.

The PM took the occasions to affirm Việt Nam’s commitment to strengthening international cooperation and developing the relations with foreign countries and international organisations in a deeper and more substantive fashion.

The foreign leaders, for their parts, spoke highly of the socio-economic achievements that Việt Nam has made over the recent past as well as the country’s role and position in the international arena. They pledged to continue working to bolster the multi-faceted collaboration with Việt Nam and expressed a hope to visit the country soon.

Meeting with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Chính affirmed that Việt Nam sees developing the cooperation ties and friendship with China as a strategic choice and a top priority in its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation of external relations. He expressed his hope that the two sides will continue to coordinate closely to implement high-level perceptions, joint statements, and documents signed during high-level visits over the past time.

Xi recalled his meeting with Vietnamese President Lương Cường at the 2024 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Week in Lima, Peru during November 12-16, saying it is necessary for the two countries to maintain regular high-level contacts, demonstrating their close and trustworthy relationship.

He lauded the robust collaboration between the two Governments over the past time, saying he wants more practical measures to enhance the implementation of mutual agreements and perceptions. He also called for substantive cooperation, particularly in the construction of three railway lines connecting the two nations.

The Chinese leader expressed his hope that the two sides will continue to support each other and coordinate at multilateral forums and invited Việt Nam’s key leaders to visit China at an appropriate time.

In a brief exchange with US President Joe Biden, PM Chính expressed gratitude for the US President's firm support of the Việt Nam-US relations, hoping that Biden will continue making contributions to bilateral ties regardless of his future role.

Biden said PM Chính is a good friend of the US and expressed his delight over the elevation of the bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation, and sustainable development during his tenure. He affirmed his unwavering assistance for the Việt Nam – US relationship.

Meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PM Chính proposed three priority orientations to promote the Việt Nam – India comprehensive strategic partnership in a more effective fashion, one of which is to encourage Indian investments in Việt Nam’s strategic sectors like transport, logistics, advanced technology and renewable energy. The second orientation is to strengthen business-to-business connections and government – business dialogues to seek cooperation opportunities and settle challenges, and the third one is to enhance people-to-people exchange.

He took the occasion to invite Modi to visit Việt Nam and attend the fourth Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit in Hà Nội next year.

The Indian President emphasised Việt Nam's significance in India's foreign policy and said he will consider visiting Việt Nam in the coming year.

During the discussion with Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru, PM Chính said he wishes that both sides will continue consolidating their friendship and political trust through maintaining regular visits at all levels.

PM Chính also sought continued new-generation Official Development Assistance (ODA) loans from the Japanese government and better living and working conditions for the Vietnamese community in Japan.

The Japanese PM agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation across politics, economy, trade and investment while pledging to create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community there.

In a meeting with the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s President Yoon Suk Yeol, PM Chính put forward three key proposals to foster relations between the two countries. These included continuing to promote the exchange of high and all-level delegations and meetings, the RoK’s continued provision of large-scale Official Development Assistance (ODA) for Việt Nam to develop infrastructure and address climate change, and enhancing economic and trade cooperation. The Vietnamese PM also set a target for bilateral trade to reach US$100 billion by 2025 and $150 billion by 2030.

President Yoon agreed with these proposals and expressed his readiness to welcome key Vietnamese leaders to visit the RoK in 2025, while instructing relevant agencies to collaborate closely with Việt Nam to implement the agreements reached during recent high-level visits. — VNS