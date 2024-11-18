Mass mobilisation must prioritise citizens’ interests: Party chief

HÀ NỘI - The ultimate goal of mass mobilisation in today’s context is to serve the people, bring practical benefits to the people and address their legitimate needs and aspirations, said Party General Secretary Tô Lâm.

During a working session with the Party Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission in Hà Nội on Monday, Lâm reiterated the need to place the lawful and rightful interests of the people above all else, truly respecting and upholding their right to be masters of the nation, ensuring that every effort, sacrifice and achievement of the Party is dedicated to the prosperity and happiness of citizens.

He emphasised the need to promote the strength of the entire population under the Party's leadership, creating the collective power to successfully implement the strategic goals to mark the 100th year under the leadership of the Party and 100th founding anniversary of the country.

To effectively engage the public, Lâm urged the commission to innovate its approaches, tailoring efforts to the unique characteristics, conditions, and aspirations of diverse communities. He highlighted the need to expand outreach beyond traditional physical spaces into the digital realm, leveraging e-government platforms and digital citizenship to meet public needs.

Emulation campaigns should be practical and aligned with realities of each locality, encouraging legitimate wealth creation, job generation, and increased contributions to the State budget, he said.

The leader also urged an overhaul of the organisational structure responsible for mass mobilisation, from central to grassroots levels, ensuring it meets the growing demands of the new revolutionary period.

According the the commission's report, since the outset of the 13th National Party Congress term, the smart mass mobilisation movement has gained momemtum, contributing to garnering public consensus on advancing national key projects, socio-economic development strategies, and foreign affairs.

To date, over 408,000 smart mass mobilisation models have been registered nationwide. Additionally, mass mobilisation commissions at various levels have advised the organisation of 971 contests and competitions focused on enhancing public engagement. - VNS