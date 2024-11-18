Việt Nam, Laos, Cambodia hold joint search, rescue exercise

PHNOM PENH – The defence ministries of Việt Nam, Laos and Cambodia on Monday launched a joint search and rescue exercise themed "Rescue and relief activities at collapsed structures" at the Royal Gendarmerie of Cambodia Training Centre in mountainous Chum Sen Rikreay area, Kampong Chhnang province, Cambodia.

The joint drill, conducted under the direction of the three countries' defence ministries, aims to strengthen cooperation between the nations' armies, support each other in case of natural disasters, provide prompt help for people affected by natural disasters and minimise the loss of life and property, Lieutenant General Pen Sokrethvithyea, Director of the Training Command for Cambodia and head of the Training Subcommittee of the Inter-Ministerial Committee, said at the opening ceremony.

During this exercise hosted by Cambodia, participating forces will coordinate to conduct search, rescue and relief activities, such as evacuation, transfer of victims to higher levels for treatment at level I, level II and level III hospitals.

Close to 700 soldiers, including 563 from the Royal Cambodian Army, 64 from the Lao People's Army and 71 soldiers from the Việt Nam People's Army, joined this year's exercise. It will run until November 26. – VNS