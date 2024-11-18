Việt Nam's defence ministry honours Russian veterans

MOSCOW — Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoàng Xuân Chiến recently hosted a meeting in Moscow with Russian veterans who had served in Việt Nam during the resistance war against America, honouring their crucial role in the struggle for Việt Nam's independence and reunification, as part of his working trip to the country.

At the event, Chiến underscored the enduring bonds between Việt Nam and the former Soviet Union as well as the Russian Federation that have withstood the test of time and historical changes, saying they laid the foundation for their comprehensive strategic partnership nowadays.

The two countries always bear in mind international communist soldiers and outstanding Vietnamese people who laid down their lives defending Moscow from fascist troops during the harsh winter of 1941, he said, adding the Vietnamese side always treasures the Russian people’s great support during its struggle for national independence and reunification.

Chiến highlighted the achievements that Việt Nam has obtained since its independence in 1945 and reunification in 1975, including better living conditions of local people, stable social and political situation, enhanced defence and security, and increasing prestige in the international arena.

Nikolai Kolesnik, Chairman of the Russian association of military experts who served in Việt Nam, recalled the Russian experts' achievements during their time in Việt Nam and praised Vietnamese missile operators' determination and skills, which contributed to the victory in the "Điện Biên Phủ in the air" campaign in December 1972.

Chiến took this occasion to invite the Russian veterans to visit Việt Nam to attend the upcoming celebrations of the 80th founding anniversary of the Việt Nam People's Army and the 35th anniversary of the All-people national defence day.

Earlier, Chiến hosted a similar get-together in St. Petersburg. — VNA/VNS