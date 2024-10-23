Việt Nam wishes to seek cooperation opportunities in potential areas with Russia: PM

KAZAN CITY — Việt Nam wishes to work with the Russian Government to seek solutions to strengthen cooperation, especially in areas where both sides have strengths and potential for mutual benefit, said Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, while having a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak in Kazan on Wednesday.

Chính is visiting Russia to attend the expanded BRICS Summit, at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin, Chair of BRICS 2024.

He expressed his pleasure at visiting Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan, for the first time and thanked the government of the Russian Federation and the organising committee for the warm and thoughtful reception given to the high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese Government.

Chính emphasis how political and diplomatic relations between the two countries have been strengthened over time, especially after the State visit of President Vladimir Putin to Việt Nam in June 2024, along with many exchanges and contacts between the two countries' senior leaders.

Expressing the respect and support of the Vietnamese leaders for Russia's role as BRICS Chair, Chính affirmed that Việt Nam always considers Russia as one of the top priority partners in foreign policy.

Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak affirmed that President Vladimir Putin and the Russian leaders highly value the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Việt Nam, considering the country a leading and important partner in the Asia-Pacific region.

The two sides acknowledged the positive results achieved in bilateral cooperation, including in the energy - oil and gas sector, which have made important contributions to the socio-economic development of each country.

In the context of many countries shifting to green energy, minimising the harmful effects of global climate change, PM Chính suggested that the Russian Government continue to pay attention to and promote new cooperation opportunities with Việt Nam, while continuing to effectively promote the cooperation documents signed between the two countries in this important field.

He said the Vietnamese Government always welcomes and creates favourable conditions for Russian enterprises, including oil and gas firms, to expand their operations in Việt Nam. VNS