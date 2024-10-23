Late General Secretary's story retold in Korean author's book

HÀ NỘI — The book 'Story of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng', by South Korean writer Cho Chulhyeon, was launched in Hà Nội on Wednesday, marking 100 days since the passing of the late Party General Secretary.

The ceremony was organised in Hà Nội by the Publishing House under the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

The book, written by Cho Chulhyeon in honour of Nguyễn Phú Trọng’s 80th birthday on April 14, 2024, is the first by a foreign author about the life and career of the late General Secretary.

The 'Story of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng' provides detailed insights into his youth and university years, much of which had previously been unknown. The book was first published in South Korea in Korean, based on Cho Chulhyeon’s extensive research and compilation of materials.

Speaking at the ceremony Lê Hoài Trung, secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the Central Commission for External Relations, commended the Vietnam News Agency for its timely efforts to translate and publish the book.

Trung stated that the launch of the book further strengthens the friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and South Korea, especially as the two countries celebrate 32 years of diplomatic relations and two years of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Reflecting on Trọng’s legacy, Trung emphasised the tasks ahead in realising the 13th Party Congress Resolution and preparing for Việt Nam’s deeper integration into the global community, moving towards a new era of national rise as envisioned by General Secretary Tô Lâm.

VNA General Director Vũ Việt Trang noted that the agency had promptly reached out to the author after learning about the book. With the goal of providing Vietnamese readers access to this unique perspective, the VNA followed the necessary steps to secure the rights to publish it in Việt Nam.

The news agency then signed a contract with Jammy Holdings on July 22 to acquire the rights to 'Story of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng' and tasked its Publishing House with translating, reviewing and publishing the book.

Expressing gratitude to the agencies, experts and scholars involved, Trang affirmed that the book serves as a tribute to the memory of Nguyễn Phú Trọng and his immense contributions to Việt Nam. It also serves as a reminder for future generations to uphold the legacy he left behind.

The book, spanning 344 pages, provides a vivid depiction of the late General Secretary Trọng’s early life, academic achievements and his rise to become one of Việt Nam’s most respected leaders, with roles ranging from Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee to National Assembly Chair and eventually, General Secretary of the Communist Party across three terms. Other chapters trace his educational journey, his work as a critic and theorist, and his commitment to the people.

The book aims to deepen the bond between the people of Việt Nam and South Korea and solidify the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations. As written in the preface by the now President of Việt Nam Lương Cường (written in the book as Permanent Member of the Secretariat), the book will help readers, both in Việt Nam and abroad, better understand this esteemed leader.

At the launch, various speakers shared their memories of Trọng, including Lê Trung Kiên, principal of Nguyễn Gia Thiều High School, and Trần Đình Thảo, a former university classmate. Trần Thị Bích Phượng, the book’s translator and editor, also discussed the challenges of translating the work.

The book 'Story of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng' is expected to resonate with a wide audience, fostering further understanding of this exceptional leader’s life and legacy while also strengthening Việt Nam’s ties with South Korea. VNS