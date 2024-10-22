China, Cambodia, Cuba, Russia convey congratulations to new Vietnamese President

HÀ NỘI — Leaders of China, Cambodia, Cuba and Russia have sent their congratulations to Lương Cường on his fresh election as President of Việt Nam.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping affirmed that China attaches importance to developing relations with Việt Nam, supports the country's path towards socialism in line with its conditions, and its preparations for the 14th National Party Congress.

Recapping the recent high-level contacts, including Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm's visit to China in August 2024, and Cường's visit in October 2024, the top leader of China underlined the need for the two sides to effectively implement the common perceptions reached by the leaders of the two parties and countries. He expressed his readiness to work with Cường to guide the building of a China-Việt Nam community with a shared future that carries strategic importance in a practical manner, thus supporting the modernisation of both countries and bringing greater benefits to their people.

King of Cambodia Preah Karuna Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni and President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Techo Hun Sen affirmed that Cường's election as President of Việt Nam reflects his talented leadership and dedication, as well as significant achievements he has made for the country and the people of Việt Nam.

They showed their belief that under the new President's leadership, Việt Nam will reap even greater successes, obtaining rapid development in all areas and maintaining its important role in the region and the world.

The Cambodian leaders believed that the relationship between Cambodia and Việt Nam will become increasingly close, contributing to promoting peace, security, stability, cooperation, development and prosperity in the region and the world.

First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez expressed his belief that the Cuban and Vietnamese leaders will continue to deepen the good friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the relationship between the two countries is developing in the spirit of a comprehensive strategic partnership. He showed his hope that Cường will continue to promote the bilateral cooperation in all fields to meet the fundamental interests of the two countries' people, as well as to ensure security and stability in the Asia-Pacific region. — VNA/VNS